The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Rookie Runner returns: racing my first triathlon

When I was rehabbing stress injuries from training for the Eugene Marathon, I fell in love with cross-training. A few months later, I was on the start line of my first Olympic-distance Triathlon
Jess McCombJuly 15, 2024
Noa+Schwartz
Noa Schwartz

While training for the Eugene Marathon, I was a magnet for stress injuries, and while cross-training for rehab, I accidentally fell in love with swimming and biking. Already hooked on racing, I decided to sign up for the Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival Olympic triathlon — a 800 meter swim, 25 mile bike and 10k run. I had only six weeks to train after finishing the Marathon, and I was committed.

The event was held in my hometown of Bend, Oregon, and on race morning, it was only 38 degrees Fahrenheit. By 7 a.m., I was standing waist-deep in the Deschutes River with the other participants — 81 women wearing yellow swim caps, wetsuits and goosebumps.

When the race horn blared, I dove headfirst into the current. I couldn’t see anything but murky, weeded riverbank and bursts of sky as I came up for air. Halfway through the swim, I switched from freestyle to breaststroke for a better view, and I saw a swarm of neoprene-clad bodies ahead. “Shit,” I thought, “I’m losing.” But behind me was a sea of yellow caps. I wasn’t losing; I was in front of the pack, pulling towards the men who had started before me.

As I finished the swim and scrambled out of the water, my feet had gone numb and it felt like I was running on overstuffed bags of flour. The transition to the bike was a struggle. But as I began to chug up the 1,900 foot climb from Riverbend Park to the Virginia Meissner Sno-Park, I was in the zone.

At the turn around, I settled into my drop handlebars for the long descent. The only thing I could see from my aerodynamic stance was a narrow scrap of pavement disappearing under my front tire and my speedometer approaching 40 miles per hour.

I was making good time when I reached the first roundabout, and after two more, I could see the bike finish. I slammed on my brakes, and my back tire skidded below me as I kicked out of my clip-in pedals.

“I think I have frostbite,” I yelled to my dad as I hobbled into the transition area. My fingers and toes had lost sensation during the ride, but I slowly regained feeling in my feet as I ran, easing into a fast but comfortable pace.

The run course climbed 400 feet in the first three miles, and I was wheezing when I crested the last hill. By then, I had counted five women in front of me. I was in sixth place. But when I reached the turn around, there was one woman hot on my heels. I began to push my pace, and my legs cycled like wheels below me as I descended.

Around mile four and a half, the woman passed me, but I didn’t care. I knew I had left everything on that course. My legs wobbled as I sprinted towards the finish line, but I felt strong and confident gliding through.

I was hooked. Ironman 70.3, I’m coming.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Daily Emerald/Shark Zhao
“The Bear” season 3: television in its finest form
Daily Emerald/Stella Fetherston
Summer cyclist: new beginnings and lofty goals
Daily Emerald/Stella Fetherston
Charli XCX's album 'Brat' is a dance-pop classic
A customer orders at Gotcha Burger in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene food carts to check out this summer
The Founded and Friends fashion show, taken on June 9 at the Founded and Friends pop-up vintage market. (Mason Cruz/Emerald)
One for the ages: the minds behind the Founded Fashion Show
Daily Emerald/Stella Fetherston
Five must-see college movies for graduating seniors
More in Features
From the top of the retired plant, the Willamette River can be seen. Inside lies a maze of abandoned equipment. Eugene Water and Electric Boards retired steam plant is the future sight for a new development along the Willamette riverfront. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
Eugene approves additional $6 million for Steam Plant redevelopment
Eugene Mayor Vinis speaks on SCOTUS homelessness ruling
Stella Fetherston/ Emerald
Maxed-out loans cover half of summer tuition
Ellyce Whiteman/Daily Emerald
Mam speakers struggle to find access to interpreting services
Ellyce Whiteman/Daily Emerald
Tresnit: Spotify’s AI DJ is weird
How to sublease
How to sublease
More in health
McComb hugs her mom at mile 17 of the Eugene Marathon.
Rookie runner: giving up my title for good
Holly Huynh/Daily Emerald
Rookie runner: If I were to do it all again
The group leaders and organizations marched down Kincaid Street. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
Take Back the Night returns to UO
Holly Huynh/Daily Emerald
Rookie runner: how to run 22 miles (don’t)
Holly Huynh/Daily Emerald
Rookie runner: searching for silver linings
Holly Huynh/Daily Emerald
Rookie runner: no time to relax
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
FOLLOW US!
WHO WE ARE
_________________________________________________________

The Daily Emerald is the news division of Emerald Media Group, University of Oregon’s independent student media organization.
_________________________________________________________

EDITOR in CHIEF
Tristin Hoffman
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 325
[email protected]
PRESIDENT & PUBLISHER
Eric Henry
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 317
[email protected]
VP OPERATIONS
Kathy Carbone
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 302
[email protected]
AD DIRECTOR
Shelly Rondestvedt
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 303
[email protected]
CREATIVE & TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Anna CK Smith
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 327
[email protected]
© 2024 Daily Emerald, published by Emerald Media Group • 1395 University St. Suite 302 • Eugene, OR • 97403 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Daily Emerald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *