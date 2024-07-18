The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Understanding Comparative Negligence in Car Accidents

July 18, 2024

In California, where accidents involving driver inattention contributed to approximately 52.9% of all drivers killed in motor vehicle crashes testing positive for legal or illegal drugs in 2021, understanding comparative negligence is crucial. This legal principle could significantly impact the compensation you may receive after an accident, particularly if you are found partly at fault. Comparative negligence, in places like Fresno, requires a detailed examination of each party’s involvement in the accident to determine their share of liability. If you need clarity on how this law applies to your situation, call us for expert legal advice.

In this blog, we will talk about comparative negligence so that you have a better knowledge of accident laws in your case.

What is Comparative Negligence?

Comparative negligence, also known as contributory negligence, refers to a legal principle that assigns fault to more than one party involved in an accident. It recognizes that both drivers may have contributed to the cause or severity of the accident through their actions or omissions. Comparative negligence aims to assign a percentage of fault to each party based on their degree of responsibility for the incident.

Types of Comparative Negligence Systems

There are different types of comparative negligence systems that can vary from state to state within countries:

Pure Comparative Negligence

Under this system, damages are awarded based on each party’s level of fault, regardless of how predominant or minor their contribution was. If both parties were partially at fault, they may both be entitled to compensation for their damages.

Modified Comparative Negligence (50% Bar Rule) 

Under this rule, an injured party can only recover damages if their degree of fault doesn’t surpass a certain threshold established by law, typically 50%. Once their level of responsibility reaches or exceeds this limit, they are barred from recovering any compensation.

Modified Comparative Negligence (51% Bar Rule) 

Similar to the previous rule but with a higher threshold, an injured party can only seek compensation if their responsibility falls below 51%. If they are found 51% or more at fault for the accident, they are not entitled to receive any damages.

How Does Comparative Negligence Impact a Car Accident Case?

In jurisdictions that follow a comparative negligence system, determining who was at fault and to what degree becomes crucial in a car accident case. A thorough investigation of the circumstances leading up to the accident is necessary to establish the negligence of each involved party.

Once fault is assigned, the percentage of comparative negligence will dictate how much compensation a person can recover. For example, if a court determines that Driver A was 70% responsible for an accident while Driver B was 30% responsible, Driver B may still be able to claim damages, but at a reduced rate.

It’s essential to note that different states or countries might have specific rules and laws regarding comparative negligence. These may impact how fault percentages are calculated, and compensation amounts are determined.

Why is Comparative Negligence Important?

Comparative negligence serves several important purposes in car accident cases:

Fairness 

Comparative negligence allows for a fairer distribution of fault and liability among parties involved in an accident. It acknowledges that multiple factors contribute to an incident and ensures that each party assumes responsibility based on their degree of fault.

Compensation 

Comparative negligence ensures that individuals who are partially at fault but still suffer injury or damage from an accident can receive some form of compensation. This helps alleviate the financial burden caused by medical bills, lost wages, pain, and suffering.

Encourages Safe Driving 

By attributing fault based on each party’s level of responsibility, comparative negligence encourages drivers to act prudently and follow traffic laws diligently. This can ultimately contribute to safer road conditions and reduce accidents.

Conclusion

Understanding comparative negligence is essential when dealing with car accidents, as it can greatly impact legal proceedings and compensation outcomes. Whether you find yourself in an accident or advising someone involved in one, being aware of your jurisdiction’s comparative negligence laws is vital for navigating such cases successfully.

Remember that consulting with knowledgeable legal professionals specializing in personal injury law can provide crucial guidance concerning specific concerns related to comparative negligence in car accidents within your jurisdiction.

