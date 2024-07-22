IOP vs. PHP: Which Option is the Right Choice for You?

Intensive outpatient programs and partial hospitalization programs are two of the most popular options that patients have when choosing a treatment for recovery from substance abuse. Both these programs allow individuals to get treated while staying in the comfort of their homes and visiting the facility only at a designated time of the day. But as simple as both options sound to be, choosing one that will be the best for you is equally confusing.

It is most likely that a majority of the residents of Texas who are considering professional help for substance abuse think that these therapies are simply one-on-one consultations where different aspects of addictive behavior and triggers are analyzed to find a solution. Although this idea is not completely wrong, it is more than just that. Choosing the right therapy means you have to consider the duration, frequency, and center that will be ideal for you. For instance, Lighthouse Recovery in Texas is a great choice for people looking for an effective PHP. But how do you determine whether PHP or IOP is the right choice? Let us find out in the article below:

What is a Partial Hospitalization Program?

Partial hospitalization programs, or PHPs, are a step down from intensive inpatient programs (IIPs). Still, if you look at their overall impact and structure, they are the same as IIPs, with the minor difference that at the end of your therapy, you can go back home.

Since the individual is not required to stay at the rehab facility, these programs are a great alternative for people who want to enjoy all the benefits of IIPs but don’t want to sign up for a residential program. Moreover, in PHPs, the patient visits the treatment facility for about five to six hours seven days a week, so the program’s intensity is the same as an inpatient program.

What is an Intensive Outpatient Program?

Intensive outpatient programs, or IOPs, are similar to PHPs but a little less intense. These programs are designed to offer patients with structured treatment programs while allowing them to continue with their day-to-day lives. So, they are perfect for caregivers and working adults since they allow individuals to seek therapy without hampering their work schedule.

Moreover, since most IOPs require you to visit the center a few times a week for two to three hours, they are structured to allow individuals to continue with their daily lives and keep their treatment discreet if that is what they are looking for.

IOP vs. PHP: What Should I Choose?

Most patients who don’t want to opt for a complete residential program are generally confused between IOP and PHP. Since both programs allow you to go back to the comfort of your home and loved ones, deciding the right option may seem confusing. So, to solve your confusion, the following are a few factors that you must consider to consider to ensure you are heading in the right direction:

The severity of your addiction:

The first factor that will determine whether you must opt for an IOP or PHP is the severity of your addiction. If you have been addicted to substance abuse for years and are experiencing extreme withdrawal symptoms, opting for a PHP is the right choice. Moreover, if you are one of those individuals who is currently experiencing suicidal thoughts, PHP is a must.

However, if the severity of your addiction is not very extreme and all you need is some professional help to navigate through the journey, an IOP is ideal.

Your overall lifestyle:

It is no secret that a PHP requires you to give in more time than an IOP. So, if you are a parent or a person who is currently working in a 9 to 5 job, giving five to six hours of therapy every day may not be possible. Moreover, since you will be absent from your day-to-day activities for the majority of your day, keeping it discreet is also impossible. In such a situation, if the current condition or stage of addiction allows, opting for an IOP is better.

Conclusion:

Struggling with addiction comes with some major hardship, and on top of that, choosing the wrong therapy structure will just add to your existing problems. Now, if you have decided that you can’t or don’t require a residential program to treat your addiction, choosing between IOP and PHP can be confusing. In such a situation, you need to carefully consider the severity of your addiction and lifestyle to choose a program that will be ideal for you.