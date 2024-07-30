The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Recent Stories
Eugene Public Library is located in Downtown Eugene on 10th Ave. and is open to the public Monday through Saturday. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Library advocates ask for funding as Eugene cuts budget
July 30, 2024
Assortments of stones are displayed outside of 5 Elements Gem & Mineral during the Oregon Geo Fest Saturday. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Oregon Geo Fest brings out local gem sellers
July 30, 2024
Attendees gather at the punk clothing swap at Sam’s Bonds Garage. The clothing swap encouraged people to bring their clothes to swap out with what they wanted from the tables. Alongside the swap, live music was present inside the bar. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Punk Positivity: an inclusive clothing swap at Sam Bond's Garage
July 30, 2024
Timbers Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (16) prepares to kick the ball. Portland Thorns FC of the MLS defeated Club León of Liga MX 2-1 in a Leagues Cup match at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on July 28, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Photos: Timbers defeat Club León to kick off Leagues Cup
July 30, 2024
The Nov. 8 election presents Oregon residents with a ballot measure that would allow public universities to invest in the stock market. The University of Oregon asked state legislators to amend Article XI of the Oregon Constitution, which prohibits state organizations from investing in stocks, to make an exception for Oregon’s …
Nag: Thank an election officer today
July 29, 2024
Thursday July 19, 2024 marked the offical opening of the city of Eugenes new offices and city hall (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Eugene holds grand opening ceremony for City Hall site
July 28, 2024
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Four artists to watch in 2024
July 26, 2024
Project Pabst Returns to Portland After Hiatus
July 26, 2024

Library advocates ask for funding as Eugene cuts budget

Over the past year, the Eugene City Council has made citywide budget cuts that have directly impacted the way Eugene Public Library operates
Jess Coronado
July 30, 2024
Eugene+Public+Library+is+located+in+Downtown+Eugene+on+10th+Ave.+and+is+open+to+the+public+Monday+through+Saturday.+%28Alyssa+Garcia%2FEmerald%29
Alyssa Garcia
Eugene Public Library is located in Downtown Eugene on 10th Ave. and is open to the public Monday through Saturday. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

Members of the Eugene Public Library Foundation are urging the Eugene City Council to increase funding for the downtown library amid budget cuts. 

For over a year, the Eugene Public Library Foundation has been aware of budget cuts that the city has now implemented in light of a revenue shortfall. Since the changes have been implemented to the biennial budget, the impact on the library has become more apparent.

“It’s so dire. They not only lost staff, but they also cannot replenish the library programs, books or materials,” Dana Fleming, executive director of the Eugene Public Library Foundation said. 

According to Fleming, the library represents around 3% of the city’s operating budget while absorbing 16% of the city’s total cuts. This cut removes approximately 15% of the library’s funding — roughly $2 million annually. 

In addition to the $2 million annual cut, the library also received “full-time equivalent” cuts. According to Fleming, this translates to an additional $180,000 on top of general budget city budget cuts. 

“It doesn’t seem fair at all,” Eugene City Councilor Emily Semple said. “I know there was a tremendous amount of work and meetings. Nobody wants to cut, but we’re not in good shape right now.” 

Semple referred to the revenue shortfall that has been pressuring the city council to make cuts to many organizations, including the library. 

According to Semple, some of the factors that are destabilizing the city’s budget are the Comcast franchise, Public Employees Retirement System price increases, construction costs and a cap on how much property taxes can be increased. 

The cap on property taxes is one of the reasons why the Eugene Public Library Levy of 2020, itself a renewal of a 2015 levy, was in effect a temporary property tax  enacted to help fund the library. 

The city formerly allocated money for the EPL from the American Rescue Plan Act. However, these one-time funds have since been used.

The library levy of 2020, despite providing ~17% of the total library funds, has made some aspects of running the library more difficult. The levy demands the library be open 160 hours a week, but meeting this requirement with fewer staff than before has prompted library operators to consider changing the hours of operation. 

“When you’re down around 13 to 15 staff members and you have that number of hours to fulfill by law, you have a really hard time,” Fleming said. 

The library is considering staying open later during the week and only four hours on Sundays. 

“We would have to figure out more things, like down the road [that would] require that we close the branch,” Fleming said when asked what would happen if they continued getting the amount of money they receive now. “That would be terrible.” 

According to Semple, the city council is looking for new sources of revenue to help reinvest in the library. 

“Everyone hates to cut anything from the library. The library is our jewel,” Semple said. “But at the same time we need to have our roads operable…We are looking at what is keeping us alive physically.” 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City News
Thursday July 19, 2024 marked the offical opening of the city of Eugenes new offices and city hall (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Eugene holds grand opening ceremony for City Hall site
From the top of the retired plant, the Willamette River can be seen. Inside lies a maze of abandoned equipment. Eugene Water and Electric Boards retired steam plant is the future sight for a new development along the Willamette riverfront. (Dana Sparks/Emerald)
Eugene approves additional $6 million for Steam Plant redevelopment
Eugene Mayor Vinis speaks on SCOTUS homelessness ruling
About the Contributors
Jess Coronado, City News Reporter
Alyssa Garcia
Alyssa Garcia, Photographer
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
FOLLOW US!
WHO WE ARE
_________________________________________________________

The Daily Emerald is the news division of Emerald Media Group, University of Oregon’s independent student media organization.
_________________________________________________________

EDITOR in CHIEF
Tristin Hoffman
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 325
[email protected]
PRESIDENT & PUBLISHER
Eric Henry
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 317
[email protected]
VP OPERATIONS
Kathy Carbone
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 302
[email protected]
AD DIRECTOR
Shelly Rondestvedt
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 303
[email protected]
CREATIVE & TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Anna CK Smith
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 327
[email protected]
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
© 2024 Daily Emerald, published by Emerald Media Group • 1395 University St. Suite 302 • Eugene, OR • 97403 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in