How to Match Your Glasses with Your Outfit

The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Recent Stories
On Aug. 6, unhoused activists protested outside of the Eugene Municipal Courthouse, demonstrating against the city’s policy of sweeping homeless camps. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Unhoused activists protest outside Eugene courthouse during arraignment
August 6, 2024
People speak to each other while waiting in line for the Ferris wheel at the fair on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Lane County Fair returns for 2024
August 6, 2024
Former Oregon Duck, Cole Hocker, basks in the Eugene sun as he is showered with cheers in his old college competing grounds. He will represent the University of Oregon and the entire country of the United States of America in Paris as he fights for gold in the 1500m. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Former Duck Cole Hocker captures 1500m gold, Olympic record in surprise final
August 6, 2024
The womens 1500m race. The PNW Invitational took place on March 16, 2024 at Oregon State University (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Oregon T&F’s Klaudia Kazimierska qualifies for 1500m Olympic final
August 6, 2024
The new Eugene City Hall will be located in Downtown Eugene on 4th Ave. replacing the former Eugene Water and Electric Board administration building. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene City Hall visitors guide
August 5, 2024
Oregon guard Elisa Mevius wins gold with Germany 3x3 basketball
Oregon guard Elisa Mevius wins gold with Germany 3x3 basketball
August 5, 2024
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Morris: Stop the male gaze in films
August 5, 2024
Longlegs is a hellish horror gem
Longlegs is a hellish horror gem
August 2, 2024

How to Match Your Glasses with Your Outfit

August 6, 2024

Fashion isn’t just about clothes; it’s about how every piece of your ensemble works together to  create a look that is uniquely you. While many fashion enthusiasts focus on matching bags,  shoes, and jewelry, eyewear often gets overlooked. Yet, the right pair of glasses or sunglasses  can make a powerful style statement and elevate your overall look. In this blog post, we’ll  explore how to match your glasses with your outfit seamlessly. We’ll break down everything  from understanding your face shape to choosing the best lenses and frames, offering tips for  every season and occasion. 

Understanding Your Face Shape 

Find Your Face Shape

Before you can pick out the perfect pair of glasses, you need to know your face shape. The main  face shapes include oval, round, square, heart, and diamond. Each has unique characteristics: 

  • Oval faces have balanced proportions and slightly narrower chins. 
  • Round faces are characterized by full cheeks and softer, non-angular lines. • Square faces have strong jawlines and broad foreheads. 
  • Heart faces feature wide foreheads and narrow chins. 
  • Diamond faces are narrow at the forehead and jawline with broad cheekbones. How to Identify Your Shape 

Stand in front of a mirror and use a washable marker to trace the outline of your face. Step back  and examine the shape you’ve drawn. This can help you understand your facial contours and  identify your face shape correctly. 

Sunglasses for Every Face Shape 

For an oval face, nearly any style will work, but square and rectangular frames add structure.  Round faces look great in angular or geometric frames that create contrast. Square faces benefit  from round or oval frames that soften strong features. Heart-shaped faces should try bottom heavy frames or aviators to balance the width of the forehead with the chin. Diamond-shaped  faces are complemented by oval and rimless frames that highlight cheekbones. 

Matching Frames with Outfits 

Frame Colors and Styles 

Choosing frame colors and styles that complement your wardrobe can make a big difference.  Neutral colors like black, brown, and tortoiseshell are versatile and can go with almost any outfit.  Bold colors and patterns can make a statement and add personality to your look. 

Casual Outfits 

For a laid-back, casual day, consider frames in playful colors or trendy shapes. Think cat-eye  frames with jeans and a T-shirt or round frames with a bohemian sundress. These combinations  add a touch of effortlessness to your style. 

Formal Wear 

When dressing up for a formal occasion, opt for classic styles in neutral tones. Sleek, black  frames can add sophistication to a tailored suit, while metallic frames pair beautifully with  evening gowns and cocktail dresses. 

Sporty Styles 

For active days, functionality meets fashion. Sporty sunglasses with thick, durable frames and 

polarised lenses are both practical and stylish. They pair well with athleisure looks, including  leggings, sports bras, and performance jackets. 

Seasonal Considerations 

Sunglasses for Summer 

In summer, your sunglasses should not only protect your eyes but also complement the bright  and light wardrobe. Opt for lighter frames and colored lenses to match your summer outfits.  Think aviators with mirrored lenses for beach days or oversized frames with polarised sunglasses for picnics and outdoor activities. 

Sunglasses for Winter 

Winter might seem like an off-season for sunglasses, but they’re still essential. Choose darker  frames and classic styles, such as black wayfarers or tortoiseshell cat-eyes. These styles pair well  with heavier winter clothing, like coats and scarves, adding a chic touch. 

Year-Round Favorites 

Certain styles can be worn year-round, offering versatility no matter the season. Classic aviators,  tortoiseshell frames, and neutral-hued lenses are timeless and can adapt to different seasonal  wardrobes seamlessly. 

Accessorizing with Sunglasses 

Fashion vs. Function 

Sunglasses are more than just a functional item; they’re a powerful fashion accessory. They can  transform a basic outfit into something extraordinary, making a bold statement about your style.  Remember, the perfect pair of sunglasses should serve both aesthetic and practical purposes. 

Sunglasses and Personal Image 

Your choice of sunglasses can greatly influence your overall image. Opt for elegant styles to  convey sophistication, playful designs for a fun vibe, or trendy shapes to highlight your fashion forward personality. The right pair can boost your confidence and complete your look. 

Conclusion 

Matching your glasses with your outfit is an art that every fashion enthusiast should master.  Every detail counts, from understanding your face shape to choosing the right lenses and frames.  Don’t forget to consider seasonal variations and the power of sunglasses as a fashion accessory. 

Experiment, have fun, and make your sunglasses an extension of your style. 

Ready to elevate your style game? Share your tips and experiences in the comments section  below. Let’s continue the conversation on how to make the perfect match between your glasses  and outfits!

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in promotedposts
Behind the Secure Curtain: A Deep Dive into Virtual Data Rooms and Their Impact on Modern Business
Overcoming Social Stigma Surrounding Depression
Legal Tips for College Students Renting Their First Apartment
Examining Natural Supplements: A Student’s Guide to Smart Choices in Health Products
How to Make Your Proposal a Surprise They’ll Never Forget
Innovative Slot Mechanics: The Spin and Lock Feature in Gems Gala
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
FOLLOW US!
WHO WE ARE
_________________________________________________________

The Daily Emerald is the news division of Emerald Media Group, University of Oregon’s independent student media organization.
_________________________________________________________

EDITOR in CHIEF
Tristin Hoffman
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 325
[email protected]
PRESIDENT & PUBLISHER
Eric Henry
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 317
[email protected]
VP OPERATIONS
Kathy Carbone
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 302
[email protected]
AD DIRECTOR
Shelly Rondestvedt
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 303
[email protected]
CREATIVE & TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Anna CK Smith
(541) 346-5511 Ext. 327
[email protected]
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
© 2024 Daily Emerald, published by Emerald Media Group • 1395 University St. Suite 302 • Eugene, OR • 97403 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in