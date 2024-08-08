The Importance of High-Quality Pool Chemicals

The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Recent Stories
Oregons Jaida Ross claims her bronze medal as she joins a handful of other current Ducks from around the world going to compete in Paris. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Oregon T&F’s Jaida Ross competes in first Olympic Games, qualifies for shot put final
August 8, 2024
The New Residence Hall is located in the middle of campus. The building is fitted with double and triple rooms with attached bathrooms. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
RAs reflect on the lessons they’ve learned from their position
August 7, 2024
The sun sets on the fairgrounds as rides, games and more continue on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Lane County Fair lights up Eugene
August 7, 2024
On Aug. 6, unhoused activists protested outside of the Eugene Municipal Courthouse, demonstrating against the city’s policy of sweeping homeless camps. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Unhoused activists protest outside Eugene courthouse during arraignment
August 6, 2024
People speak to each other while waiting in line for the Ferris wheel at the fair on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Lane County Fair returns for 2024
August 6, 2024
Former Oregon Duck, Cole Hocker, basks in the Eugene sun as he is showered with cheers in his old college competing grounds. He will represent the University of Oregon and the entire country of the United States of America in Paris as he fights for gold in the 1500m. The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Former Duck Cole Hocker captures 1500m gold, Olympic record in surprise final
August 6, 2024
The womens 1500m race. The PNW Invitational took place on March 16, 2024 at Oregon State University (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Oregon T&F’s Klaudia Kazimierska qualifies for 1500m Olympic final
August 6, 2024
The new Eugene City Hall will be located in Downtown Eugene on 4th Ave. replacing the former Eugene Water and Electric Board administration building. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene City Hall visitors guide
August 5, 2024

