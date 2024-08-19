Photos: Demonstrators gather in response to UO’s punitive actions toward past protesters

Byline photo of Alexander Hernandez
Alexander Hernandez
August 19, 2024
A demonstrator stands after writing a message in chalk on the sidewalk at the protest outside of Oregon Hall—which was organized against the university's punitive measures toward students involved in previous protests—on August 15, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
A demonstrator stands after writing a message in chalk on the sidewalk at the protest outside of Oregon Hall—which was organized against the university’s punitive measures toward students involved in previous protests—on August 15, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)

Demonstrators gathered to protest actions taken by the University of Oregon in response to previous pro-Palestine demonstrations. According to demonstrators, the university delivered 12 code of conduct violations to students for various actions, citing violations of the student code of conduct. Five students, which were the focus of this demonstration, were threatened with suspension or expulsion for writing chalk messages on sidewalks and buildings.

2024.08.15.EMG.APH.OregonHallProtest-09
A demonstrator leads the group in chants at the protest outside of Oregon Hall—which was organized against the university's punitive measures toward students involved in previous protests—on August 15, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
