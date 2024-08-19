Demonstrators gathered to protest actions taken by the University of Oregon in response to previous pro-Palestine demonstrations. According to demonstrators, the university delivered 12 code of conduct violations to students for various actions, citing violations of the student code of conduct. Five students, which were the focus of this demonstration, were threatened with suspension or expulsion for writing chalk messages on sidewalks and buildings.
Photos: Demonstrators gather in response to UO’s punitive actions toward past protesters
August 19, 2024
