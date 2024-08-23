Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Pickathon: Oregon’s dynamic breeding ground for musical enthusiasm

This year, new developments at Pickathon have changed the nature of the festival, but not the spirit
Jack SkidmoreAugust 23, 2024
Jack Skidmore
Florry playing on Saturday evening at Pickathon on the “Paddock” main stage

Nestled in the hills of Happy Valley just east of Portland; the eclectic music festival known as Pickathon delivered another jam-packed schedule during the first weekend of August at Pendarvis Farm. From names such as Durand Jones, Courtney Barnett and Adi Oasis; Pickathon excelled in both, including acclaimed acts and providing space for younger artists to flourish.

The culture of Pickathon has historically taken notice of talent before an artist’s widespread fame. Since its birth in 1999, Picakthon has hosted Billy Strings, Tyler Childers, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Sturgill Simpson, Mac DeMarco, Black Pumas and Avett Brothers. Most of these acts appeared at Pickathon as novice artists and later became respected names in their spheres.
Festival goers are on the lookout for rising stars throughout the weekend and the design of the event fosters a certain type of musical curiosity. Each artist is scheduled to play twice at two different stages, enabling artists to diversify their sets in unique venue environments and inspiring conversation within the festival about specific artists.

The festival’s culture persists each year, but the implications of a dynamic environment pose challenges to the future of Pickathon. The sprawling suburban development of Happy Valley continues to encroach on the space once occupied by Pickathon and its auxiliary operations. The director of the Camp Host program of the festival, Michael Sheridan, outlines these obstacles.

During the festival weekend, Sheridan is tasked with implementing a gear drop system. This past year, the entrance to the festival at Pendarvis Farm was over a mile from the “Welcome Lot,” where attendees could park their cars and receive weekend wristbands. From the Welcome Lot, attendees can get on a shuttle to the festival and leave camp gear with Sheridan and his crew to be driven to gear drop sites within the festival. Sheridan, who has been attending Pickathon for over a decade, pointed out that this inconvenient distance has not always been the case at the festival. The parking used to be right next to the entrance before recent housing development projects.

“Now we shuttle 100% of the people and almost 100% of the gear,” Sheridan said. He also noted that this system is unique in the world of music festivals.

Warming summer temperatures also pose a risk to the future of Pickathon. In previous years, the festival included two large main stages situated in open fields, playing music from midday until late night. More recently, the layout of the festival was cut down to only one main field stage.
“As things have gotten hotter they shut down the big main stage until nighttime and used smaller stages in the woods during the day,” Sheridan said. This allows attendees to stay cool while also having access to an array of live music within the forest.

While taking necessary measures to ensure public safety during heat waves, Pickathon has long been precautionary about its environmental impact. “They don’t give out paper plates and plastic cups. You don’t see garbage everywhere,” Sheridan said. Attendees can purchase a reusable metal cup for all drink sales as well as free water stations around the venue.

The attention to sustainability is just one of many attributes that inspire people about Pickathon. “The first year I attended it really struck me as being special,” Sheridan said. For him, this was partly because Pickathon ensured a family-friendly environment, allowing him to bring his children to the festival for many years.
From an eager music fan’s perspective, Pickathon is an absolute paradise. Jacob Simpson, a senior at UO, returned to Pickathon to work as a backstage cook for the second time. Between his shifts at the festival, Simpson sought after an immense array of live music.

“My favorite moment was late on Sunday, running between three awesome shows and trying to find the best spot as well as all my friends in the crowds,” Simpson said. “It ended at the Courtney Barnett show and it really speaks to how much good music you can see in one day.”

Each year Pickathon wrangles seasoned attendees back to the festival and continues to inspire new generations. The perpetual energy of the festival is felt among a wide age range at every corner of Pendarvis Farm. As long as this spirit persists, there is a sense of certainty that Pickathon will return each year despite rising challenges in its trajectory.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Exciting new NFL Jerseys for 2024
Ghibli Fest 2024 presents “Ponyo”
Ghibli Fest 2024 presents “Ponyo”
Actors perform as part of the Shakespeare in the Park performance of "The Tempest" on August 11, 2024. The performances—free to the public—take place at the Amazon Community Center, and will continue with "The Tempest" through August 25. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Shakespeare in the Park's latest: The Tempest
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Summer cyclist: cranking up the ante
The Racks is a new UO student owned and operated vintage store in downtown Eugene, Or. (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Introducing The Racks: UO’s favorite pop-up vintage sellers open a storefront in Eugene
Children watch, smiling, as drag performer Heavy Cream dances through the crowd at the annual Pride in the Park event on August 10, 2024.Community members gathered for Eugene’s annual Pride in the Park—an event held in the city since the 1990s—to celebrate LGBTQ+ people, communities, art and expression. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Community gathers for annual Pride in the Park
More in Features
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Smith: The Downfall of Cody Ko
A demonstrator stands after writing a message in chalk on the sidewalk at the protest outside of Oregon Hall—which was organized against the university's punitive measures toward students involved in previous protests—on August 15, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Demonstrators gather in response to UO's punitive actions toward past protesters
The Oregon Duck walks through the crowd of graduates before the commencement ceremony. The 147th University of Oregon Commencement Ceremony took place on June 17, 2024 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
UO commits six NCAA violations in 2023-24 season
A barrier blocks the road to the top of Skinner Butte due to “fire risk” on August 12, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Local youth org works on wildfire containment in Eugene
Introducktion kicked off last week as the University of Oregon welcomes the class of 2028 to campus (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Class of 2028 IntroDUCKtion is underway
Michelle Emmons stands amongst burnt trees near Oakridge, Ore. As a candidate for Oregon House District 12, she hopes to address her constituencies’ natural disaster response. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Who’s representing you?
More in music
JPEGMAFIA performed on the “Lay Down My Life Tour” at the McDonald Theatre Eugene, Ore., on August 13th , 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Photos: JPEGMAFIA's Lay Down My Life Tour
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
“MEGAN” is a reintroduction to this decade’s Hot Girl
Sophia Regina Allison, better known as Soccer Mommy, performs at the Project Pabst festival in Portland, Or. on July 28, 2024 (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Project Pabst Returns to Portland
Attendees gather at the punk clothing swap at Sam’s Bonds Garage. The clothing swap encouraged people to bring their clothes to swap out with what they wanted from the tables. Alongside the swap, live music was present inside the bar. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Punk Positivity: an inclusive clothing swap at Sam Bond's Garage
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Four artists to watch in 2024
Project Pabst Returns to Portland After Hiatus