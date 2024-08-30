Alien: Romulus boasts wicked sci-fi horror spectacle

In 1979, Ridley Scott’s vicious sophomore feature film, “Alien” became the launching point for the sci-fi horror genre, introducing fans to the iconic xenomorph species. After James Cameron inherited control of the sequel, “Aliens” — another terrifying and action packed sci-fi classic — the saga quickly deteriorated into slop. Entries like “Resurrection” and 2017’s “Covenant” failed to achieve general critical acclaim.

Thirty eight years since its last universally adored entry, “Alien” diehards, sci-fi horror fans and cinemagoers alike can breathe a sigh of relief. Fede Álvarez, director of “Don’t Breathe” and the “Evil Dead” remake, takes the reins and injects new life into the franchise with “Alien: Romulus.” Despite its fair share of awkwardly placed fan service, “Romulus” is a wicked, tightly directed spaceship spectacle.

Considered a standalone legacy sequel, “Romulus” shares few ties with the bulk of the series, mostly paying tribute to the original film. While scavenging the nooks and crannies of an abandoned space station, a group of young colonizers attempting to seek refuge on a distant planet encounter the most diabolical creatures in the known universe. Naturally, bloodthirsty chaos ensues.

The narrative direction and setting of “Romulus” are reminiscent of the original, featuring a gang of unbeknownst individuals secluded in a confined vessel with nightmarish monstrosities. The script does its job and carries along the thrills effectively without dipping into any abhorrent dialogue.

This crew is perhaps the scrappiest and least prepared we’ve witnessed thus far, brewing a more terrified, desperate and frantic response. While its structural familiarities amplify its watchability, there is a glaring over-reliance on recycled lines, concepts and even characters from the classic film that felt awkward and out-of-place. From a directing standpoint, Álvarez’s take on the franchise is overwhelmingly refreshing; “Romulus” could’ve just as easily won over audiences without a trace of such lazy fan service.

As a visual product, “Romulus” is absolutely stunning. The effects, minus the use of uncomfortable deepfake technology, are seamless. The aliens look fantastic and the use of practical effects is a sight for sore eyes. Though set in outer space, the film is never too dark or disorienting. The camerawork, lighting, sound design and score all blend together to craft an above-the-line technical experience.

One of my favorite up-and-coming stars, Cailee Spaeny — who wowed me earlier this year in “Civil War” — headlines the film as Rain. She’s tough, she’s horrified and she brings that badass final girl energy that keeps every good horror flick chugging along.

It’s David Jonsson, who broke out in last year’s quaint rom-com “Rye Lane,” as Rain’s synthetic brother Andy, that steals the show. Although his overpowered android presence, sporting super strength and access codes, operates as a narrative cheat code, the film takes an interesting approach with his character’s robotic psyche. Jonsson flows through different versions of the same model, transitioning from stumbly and picked-on to stoic, dominant and intimidating. His relationship with Rain is the film’s emotional heart, and the two work off of each other excellently as the film’s emotional core.

The side characters are hit or miss and largely forgettable. After all, as much as their roles are appreciated, “Romulus” is more focused on its leads and their extra-terrestrial counterparts.

Let’s talk about that ending. “Romulus” feels like it reaches a narrative climax numerous times, refusing to let the viewer breathe for more than just a few minutes. I was happily satisfied with the film as I began to suspect it was finally wrapping up. Boy, was I wrong. It’s very rare that a horror movie actually scares me; I’ve simply seen too many of them to be moved. But the final encounter in this thing is so gnarly, gruesome and haunting, that even I was chilled to the bone.

With Álvarez’s fresh direction, fantastic leading performances and classic xenomorph carnage, “Alien: Romulus” is a smashing sci-fi horror success, even if it tries a little too hard to cater to the original films.