Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Blink Twice Review: Zoë Kravitz delivers flawed fun in directorial debut

Actress Zoë Kravitz impresses in her first crack at writing and directing with Channing Tatum-led thriller “Blink Twice,” which hit theaters on Aug. 23
Sean AverySeptember 9, 2024
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald

Following in the footsteps of an endless list of actors-turned-filmmakers, “The Batman” actress Zoë Kravitz — daughter of legendary musician Lenny Kravitz — is shedding her catsuit and utilizing her skyrocketing star power for a turn behind the camera. Produced, co-written and directed by Kravitz, “Blink Twice” is a psychological thriller out of Amazon MGM Studios

Though showing signs of inexperience through narrative convolution and jarring tonal inconsistencies, Kravitz’s debut is surprisingly well-shot and tons of fun.

“Blink Twice” stars Naomi Ackie as cocktail waitress Frida, who is abruptly invited to accompany tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) and his friends for a dream vacation on his private island. You guessed it — things are not as they seem, and as peculiar things begin to occur, Frida’s dream quickly devolves into a nightmare.

What “Blink Twice” does particularly well is build tension. The narrative is familiar and extremely predictable — see “The Menu,” “Get Out” or “Don’t Worry Darling” — but it’s never overly boring. There’s an undying build-up of uneasiness present throughout that keeps you locked in. What it lacks in novelty and profundity, it makes up for in uncomfortable thrills, claustrophobic direction and excellent performances.

Though we don’t get to know her well enough before chaos ensues, Ackie’s Frida is an admirable vessel to carry the story along. Her gradual realization of dark truths runs parallel to the audience’s, guiding us through the island’s squirm-worthy secrets. She gets the chance to play hopelessly aloof, frozen with fear and overtaken by revenge — a superb performance.

My favorite performance, however, comes from the lovely Adria Arjona, who plays fellow island invitee and reality TV-star, Sarah. As she begins to see the light alongside Frida, Arjona shifts gears and showcases her electric it-girl capabilities.

A movie like “Blink Twice” simply cannot work without a convincing antagonist. Luckily, Channing Tatum delivers at the top of the ticket. He possesses a brand of toxic charisma that renders him annoyingly likable; the kind where you desperately hope that someway, somehow he’s not the disgusting creep inevitably bound to be revealed. He’s nonchalantly evil until the facade comes crashing down and his true, rageful colors begin to seep through. Tatum’s venture into villain territory shouldn’t stop here.

From a technical standpoint, “Blink Twice” might not go above and beyond, but it’s crafted in a way that perfectly suits this story.​​ The sound design and shot composition work to create a disorienting atmosphere, where time and reality feel jumbled and secluded to the island. Certain sights and sounds are enhanced or distorted to make the copious amount of drugs and alcohol consumed by the islanders feel like they’re coursing through the viewer’s system. I felt strapped to the danger.

However, the narrative end-result is distractingly uneven. There is a specific plot device whose very existence is already odd, but its explanation and usage feels downright inconsistent and arbitrary. It was sometimes unclear which characters had obtained which knowledge. The natural predictability still made it easy to follow, but I wish it was told more coherently.

Speaking of coherence, the tone is all over the place. The big reveal unfolds an extremely dark and disturbing twist that isn’t handled particularly well. The relative light-heartedness present throughout most of the film made me forget about the trigger warning proceeding the film. Oh boy, is that twist a reminder. Don’t get me wrong, “Blink Twice” being disturbing and graphic isn’t a problem, but in tandem with the rest of the film, it just doesn’t work. And to be honest, I was hoping for more ambitious, creative answers to Slater King and the island’s secrets.

“Blink Twice” might be messy, but it’s thrilling and cleverly shot enough to solidify Kravitz’s potential. Tatum, Ackie and the entire cast shine in an all-in-all inconsistent film.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
The River Road - Santa Clara Volunteer Library held a large book sale from Aug. 24-25, 2024 at the Irving Grange in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Lending books and helping hands at the Eugene annual book sale
Alien: Romulus boasts wicked sci-fi horror spectacle
Alien: Romulus boasts wicked sci-fi horror spectacle
Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers and vendors descend on the Lane County Farmers Market to buy and sell anything from produce and pastries to massages and mushrooms. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Lane County Tuesday Market brings fresh fall produce
Clothing on display at Frances May on 521 SW 10th Avenue in Portland.
Six small Portland boutiques to boost your back to school style
Florry playing on Saturday evening at Pickathon on the “Paddock” main stage
Pickathon: Oregon’s dynamic breeding ground for musical enthusiasm
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Exciting new NFL Jerseys for 2024
More in Features
Noah Whittington, (6) Jabbar Muhammad, (7) and Solomon Davis celebrate after a touchdown. The University of Oregon Ducks defeated the Boise State Broncos 37-34 Saturday, making a kick two seconds before the start of overtime. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
No. 7 Oregon survives in suspenseful 37-34 win over Boise State
Dillon Gabriel(8) celebrates his first touchdown to Tez Johnson(15) as an Oregon Duck. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team played the University of Idaho in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on August 31st, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Oregon vs Boise State: LIVE COVERAGE
Noah Whittington(6) leaps over two defenders. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team played the University of Idaho in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on August 31st, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon Ducks Beat Idaho Vandals 24-14 in Season Opener
Onye Ofoegbu (13) and Roberta Purashaj (21) attempt to block Torrey Stafford (4). The University of Oregon Ducks lost 3 sets to 0 against the University of Pittsburgh Panthers Friday.
Photos: Oregon Ducks Volleyball comes up short 0-3 against the Pittsburgh Panthers
Tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) runs down the field while being tackled from behind. The Oregon Ducks football team takes on the Idaho Vandals on Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Spencer So/Emerald)
No. 3 Oregon struggles to meet eye test in 24-14 win over Idaho
INDYCAR points leader and Chip Ganassi driver Alex Palou (10) slows down coming off the front straightaway into turn one. The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland was held at Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore., between Aug. 23-25, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Photos: NTT INDYCAR Series Comes to Portland
More in film-tv
Ghibli Fest 2024 presents “Ponyo”
Ghibli Fest 2024 presents “Ponyo”
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
“Twisters” is a gust of fresh air
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
‘Inside Out 2’ is Pixar’s best sequel in ages
Daily Emerald/Shark Zhao
“The Bear” season 3: television in its finest form
Daily Emerald/Stella Fetherston
Five must-see college movies for graduating seniors
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald&#160;
Prequel prowess: ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ scorches the screen