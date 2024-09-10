Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



What are your thoughts on the 2024 presidential debate?

The Daily Emerald wants you to help guide our election coverage by gathering student reactions from the September 2024 presidential debate.
Brandon Broch, City News Reporter
September 10, 2024
The American Flag in front of a fall background. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Ever since President Biden ended his bid for reelection on July 21, there has been momentum and energy among many coalitions and demographics. Tonight, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, will face off against former President Donald Trump as their first time meeting face-to-face.  

The Daily Emerald wants you to help guide our coverage of the race. Fill out the form attached to submit your responses on how you think the debate went. We’ll compile your responses and use them to report on how the election affects students. Tonight’s debate could persuade some undecided voters, or solidify others. 

A little about what we’re asking for. We ask students to identify their opinions about the candidates from tonight’s debate, while also being able to analyze what a majority of students are saying about the election. 

About the candidates: 

Kamala Harris currently serves as the 49th Vice President of the United States. Prior to her tenure, she was a U.S. Senator from California from 2017-2021. She also served as the 27th District Attorney of San Francisco and the 32nd Attorney General of California. 

In her 2024 campaign, she has received endorsements from political figures that are from different political spectrums. She has been focused on lowering the costs for middle class families like housing, and preventing more mass shootings in schools. 

Harris is now seen as the younger option, and has provided space for anti-trump Republicans to join the camp such as Former Vice President Dick Cheney. 

She has also made a big focus on reproductive health care after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Donald Trump, known for being a businessman, served as the 45th President of the United States. He was defeated for a second term by-then Vice President Joe Biden, who now serves as the 46th President of the United States. 

He is a convicted felon. On the opposite side of Harris, he has nominated three Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

Trump has also been focusing on immigration, with a plan to finish the U.S. Mexico Border wall. Additionally, he also wants to carry out the largest deportation operation in American history. His focus is stopping the migrant crime epidemic and demolishing the foreign drug cartels.

The debate, taking place in Philadelphia, PA, will start at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Stay tuned for more updates after the debate.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City News
Short Mountain Landfill is a permitted municipal landfill located south of Eugene. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Lane County moves forward with controversial recycling plant
A barrier blocks the road to the top of Skinner Butte due to “fire risk” on August 12, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Local youth org works on wildfire containment in Eugene
Michelle Emmons stands amongst burnt trees near Oakridge, Ore. As a candidate for Oregon House District 12, she hopes to address her constituencies’ natural disaster response. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Who’s representing you?
On Aug. 6, unhoused activists protested outside of the Eugene Municipal Courthouse, demonstrating against the city’s policy of sweeping homeless camps. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Unhoused activists protest outside Eugene courthouse during arraignment
People speak to each other while waiting in line for the Ferris wheel at the fair on July 25, 2024. The 2024 Lane County Fair took place from July 24-28, featuring concerts, rides, vendors and more. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Lane County Fair returns for 2024
The new Eugene City Hall will be located in Downtown Eugene on 4th Ave. replacing the former Eugene Water and Electric Board administration building. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene City Hall visitors guide
More in Features
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Blink Twice Review: Zoë Kravitz delivers flawed fun in directorial debut
Noah Whittington, (6) Jabbar Muhammad, (7) and Solomon Davis celebrate after a touchdown. The University of Oregon Ducks defeated the Boise State Broncos 37-34 Saturday, making a kick two seconds before the start of overtime. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
No. 7 Oregon survives in suspenseful 37-34 win over Boise State
Dillon Gabriel(8) celebrates his first touchdown to Tez Johnson(15) as an Oregon Duck. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team played the University of Idaho in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on August 31st, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Oregon vs Boise State: LIVE COVERAGE
The River Road - Santa Clara Volunteer Library held a large book sale from Aug. 24-25, 2024 at the Irving Grange in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Lending books and helping hands at the Eugene annual book sale
Noah Whittington(6) leaps over two defenders. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team played the University of Idaho in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on August 31st, 2024. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon Ducks Beat Idaho Vandals 24-14 in Season Opener
Onye Ofoegbu (13) and Roberta Purashaj (21) attempt to block Torrey Stafford (4). The University of Oregon Ducks lost 3 sets to 0 against the University of Pittsburgh Panthers Friday.
Photos: Oregon Ducks Volleyball comes up short 0-3 against the Pittsburgh Panthers
More in politics
A demonstrator stands after writing a message in chalk on the sidewalk at the protest outside of Oregon Hall—which was organized against the university's punitive measures toward students involved in previous protests—on August 15, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Demonstrators gather in response to UO's punitive actions toward past protesters
Eugene Public Library is located in Downtown Eugene on 10th Ave. and is open to the public Monday through Saturday. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Library advocates ask for funding as Eugene cuts budget
Eugene Mayor Vinis speaks on SCOTUS homelessness ruling
Eugene resident speaks in support of Palestine at Eugene City Council meeting. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Electrification, Palestine and library funding dominate Eugene City Council meeting
(Grace Turchetto/Daily Emerald)
Meet the Constitution Court’s two newest justices
Eliza Kashinsky and&#160;Ethan Clevenger, pictured above, are running for Eugene's Ward 1 candidates. Ted Coopman, who is not pictured, is also running as a Ward 1 candidate. (Photo courtesy of Kashinsky and Clevenger).
The Daily Emerald’s guide to Eugene’s Ward 1 elections
About the Contributor
Brandon Broch, City News Reporter