Oregon Hockey goalie dies “unexpectedly”

University of Oregon Hockey goaltender Henry “Hank” Bradford died on Sept. 20, the UO Hockey team announced in a social media post.

Bradford, 22, first played for the Ducks in 2021.

Karin Erickson Bradford, mother to Henry, said in a social media post that his cause of death may have to do with a “cardiac event” in Bradford’s apartment.

In the UO Hockey team’s post, Bradford was described as an “incredibly kind” and “thoughtful man.”

“As great a goalie as he was, Hank was an even better human,” the post said. “He was the perfect example of treating people how you want to be treated, never missing an opportunity to call someone ‘sir or ma’am.’”

UO could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

This story is breaking and will be updated.