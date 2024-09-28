Skip to Content
Photos: University of Oregon Ducks Volleyball Crush University of Illinois 3-0
Saj Sundaram
September 28, 2024
Two Oregon volleyball players blocked a fast spike from an Illinois player, defending their side of the court. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Saj Sundaram
Gallery
•
21 Photos
Saj Sundaram
Oregon spiking the ball onto two Illinois players, winning the point after a well played round. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
