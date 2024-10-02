Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Olympics recap: Oregon in the spotlight

How did the Ducks fare in Paris?
Brady Ruth, Sports Editor
October 2, 2024

Oregon middle distance runner Jessica Hull races in the second heat of the 800m. The University of Oregon hosts the Twilight track and field meet at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

The University of Oregon prides itself on being among the world’s best in athletic achievement. And at no greater point was its mission realized as when four different current and former Ducks took home medals at this Summer’s Paris Olympics, representing their country and their alma mater against the best in the world.

 

Holding a roster spot on a star-studded USA women’s basketball team, Sabrina Ionescu averaged 5.5 points per game and over 40% from three-point-range as the women’s team won its eighth-straight gold medal. Ionescu averaged over three assists per game as the U.S women tallied their world-best 61st-consecutive win at the Olympic Games. 

 

Continuing the Ducks’ dominance on the court, current Oregon transfer Elisa Mevius took home gold for team Germany in the women’s 3×3 tournament. Mevius, who transferred from Siena University, averaged 3.6 points per game for Germany. She’s known for her defense and is expected to play a key role for the Ducks this upcoming season. 

 

And the Ducks’ prominence in Eugene as “TrackTown USA” set its sights globally as a pair of athletes, Cole Hocker and Jessica Hull, took home medals of their own. 

 

Hocker, who also took first-place in the men’s 5K qualifiers in Eugene, recorded an Olympic record time of 3:27.65 in the 5K at the Stade de France to earn a gold medal. 

 

Along with Hocker, Jessica Hull earned a silver medal with the fifth-best time in history while representing Australia in the women’s 1,500 meters. 

 

And although not medaling in the women’s shot put, Jaida Ross, who grew up in Medford and was a state champion for North Medford High School, finished fourth, just an inch and a half from a bronze medal. Ross is expected to return to Eugene to cap off her remarkable collegiate career. 

 

Although not all medaling, a total of 15 Ducks earned a spot on Paris Olympic Rosters, making their school and country proud. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Johnson Hall, located near the center of the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore., is the university&#8217;s main administration building. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Who’s representing UO students?
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
How tuition works at UO
Ricky Montgomery performs at the McDonald Theatre on Sep. 24, 2024. Montgomery brought "The Rick Tour" to Eugene, Ore., with supporting band Ray Bull as the show's opener. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Ricky Montgomery brings "The Rick Tour" to the McDonald Theatre
EMU guest services is located at the center of the building. Student workers at the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore. (Kemper Flood/Emerald)
Student resources to know before the school year begins
Introducing: Overheard Oregon
No. 9 Oregon @ Oregon State: LIVE COVERAGE
No. 9 Oregon @ Oregon State: LIVE COVERAGE
About the Contributor
Brady Ruth, Sports Editor