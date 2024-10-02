Olympics recap: Oregon in the spotlight

The University of Oregon prides itself on being among the world’s best in athletic achievement. And at no greater point was its mission realized as when four different current and former Ducks took home medals at this Summer’s Paris Olympics, representing their country and their alma mater against the best in the world.

Holding a roster spot on a star-studded USA women’s basketball team, Sabrina Ionescu averaged 5.5 points per game and over 40% from three-point-range as the women’s team won its eighth-straight gold medal. Ionescu averaged over three assists per game as the U.S women tallied their world-best 61st-consecutive win at the Olympic Games.

Continuing the Ducks’ dominance on the court, current Oregon transfer Elisa Mevius took home gold for team Germany in the women’s 3×3 tournament. Mevius, who transferred from Siena University, averaged 3.6 points per game for Germany. She’s known for her defense and is expected to play a key role for the Ducks this upcoming season.

And the Ducks’ prominence in Eugene as “TrackTown USA” set its sights globally as a pair of athletes, Cole Hocker and Jessica Hull, took home medals of their own.

Hocker, who also took first-place in the men’s 5K qualifiers in Eugene, recorded an Olympic record time of 3:27.65 in the 5K at the Stade de France to earn a gold medal.

Along with Hocker, Jessica Hull earned a silver medal with the fifth-best time in history while representing Australia in the women’s 1,500 meters.

And although not medaling in the women’s shot put, Jaida Ross, who grew up in Medford and was a state champion for North Medford High School, finished fourth, just an inch and a half from a bronze medal. Ross is expected to return to Eugene to cap off her remarkable collegiate career.

Although not all medaling, a total of 15 Ducks earned a spot on Paris Olympic Rosters, making their school and country proud.