10 films to look forward to this fall

And just like that, we’re back. A short but sweet summer movie season, which contained box office favorites like “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Twisters,” is all wrapped up. But have no fear, University of Oregon cinephiles: As the campus crowd migrates home to Eugene, movie season is only beginning to ramp up.

From long-awaited sequels to early Oscar favorites, here’s a list of flicks to look forward to throughout the school year.

10. Joker: Folie à Deux (Oct 4, 2024) Trailer



Todd Phillips is back in the saddle, plunging into Gotham for round two with the Clown Prince of Crime. Despite 2019’s “Joker” raking in multiple Oscars, including an incredibly overdue one for Joaquin Phoenix, it has since accumulated a divisive reputation. But what really sold this sequel came as an even bigger surprise: “Joker: Folie à Deux” will be a musical.



9. Gladiator II (Nov 22, 2024) Trailer



The term “legacy sequel” is a recent acquisition to the Hollywood lexicon, with second entries being greenlit decades after their original films initially hit theaters. Ridley Scott is no stranger to revisiting old work, but has done so with little success (“Alien: Covenant”). With Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal at his fingertips, Scott is hopeful for a better fortune with “Gladiator II.”



8. Paddington in Peru (Jan 27, 2025) Trailer



“Paddington” and especially “Paddington 2” sit at the apex of the modern family film collection. The sequel developed a passionate internet following when it conquered a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. With King absent from the director’s chair and star Sally Hawkins unable to return, I’m wary of “Padding in Peru,” yet intrigued by its swashbuckling story ambitions.



7. A Real Pain (Nov 1, 2024) Trailer



The first indie installment on this list goes to Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain,” which turned heads at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The dramedy stars Kieran Culkin alongside Eisenberg as mismatched cousins David and Benji, who reunite for a tour through Poland in honor of their grandmother. Their trip takes a turn when old tensions resurface at the doorstep of their family history.

6. A Complete Unknown (Dec 25, 2024) Trailer



Timothee Chalamet evolves into Bob Dylan with the holiday season’s surest box office beast, “A Complete Unknown” — a biopic following the 19-year-old musician’s meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts. Chalamet is on top of the world right now; a magnificent leading performance could easily land him Oscar gold.

5. The Brutalist (TBD)



“The Brutalist” has been a surprise standout at festivals across the globe, with fierce Oscar buzz starting to erupt online. The film follows Oscar-winner Adrien Brody (“The Pianist”) as visionary architect László Toth, who flees Europe to rebuild his legacy in America. Brody’s awards odds have climbed as the film garners acclaim for its outstanding craft, score and cinematography.

4. Conclave (Oct 25, 2024) Trailer



“Conclave” is a new film from “All Quiet on the Western Front” director Edward Berger — another early candidate for some trophies come March. A heated thriller where religion and politics clash, “Conclave” stars several powerful industry presences, including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini. The film follows Cardinal Lawrence, who is burdened with selecting the new Pope.

3. Nosferatu (Dec 25, 2024) Trailer



Another Christmas day release, “Nosferatu” has “The Lighthouse” and “The Witch” director Robert Eggers leading the charge to reimagine the monumental German horror classic of the same name. With one of my favorite modern directors in control, “Nosferatu” has the potential to terrify its way into the Oscar race.



2. Mickey 17 (Jan 31, 2025) Trailer



It’s been a long time coming, but Bong Joon-Ho’s first film since “Parasite” is slated for release early next year. With a sparkly new trailer showcasing Robert Pattison’s latest character transformation and a surprisingly zany tone, my anticipation is through the roof.

1. Anora (Oct 18, 2024) Trailer



Landing the top spot is the first American film to win the esteemed Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, “Anora.” The film stars Mikey Madison as Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. I’ve heard nothing but raves and flowers for this film, and I cannot wait to be blown away into a puddle of tears.