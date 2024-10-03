Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



UO Campus Labor Council rallies for “threats to free speech”

University of Oregon’s SEIU, UAUO, GTFF and UOSW union groups held a rally from the Lillis Business Complex to Johnson Hall to deliver “a letter of condemnation” to President Scholz
Jasmine Saboorian and Sophie FowlerOctober 3, 2024
Saj Sundaram
Students with Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation (GTFF) holding a sign for the protest. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

Members of the University of Oregon Campus Labor Council rallied today outside of the Lillis Business Complex and marched to Johnson Hall to deliver UO President John Karl Scholz “a letter of condemnation.”

The CLC consists of the four campus unions: Service Employees International Union 503, Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation, United Academics and UO Student Workers. They are rallying in opposition to “extraordinary surveillance measures” implemented by UO, according to a media advisory sent to the Emerald.

“These measures include but are not limited to the University’s requests that students report their instructors’ political course content and targeting peaceful student protests using video recordings from the Board of Trustees public meetings. The CLC interprets these measures as threats to free speech on campus and the practice of academic freedom for educators at UO,” the media advisory said.

A sign made by a protestor from Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation (GTFF). (Saj Sundaram/Emerald) (Saj Sundaram)

In the media advisory, the CLC states that UO has implemented these surveillance measures “to target and repress students, faculty and staff based on the content of their speech.”

Five representatives from the different labor unions spoke at the rally, including GTFF President Presence O’Neal, UAUO President Mike Urbancic, GTFF VP for Organizing Matthew Tuten, SEIU President Jennifer Smith and UOSW member Mae Bracelin.

Presence O’Neal, GTFF President speaking to the crowd about being intercepted by Mark Schmelz, Chier HR Officer, before they were able to get to President Scholz office to deliver the letter of condemnation. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald) (Saj Sundaram)

“[CLC is] requesting that the president drop all the code of conduct violations against protest-related issuances, seize the extraordinary surveillance measures required to enter the Board of Trustees meetings and close the creepy course content email that students are being encouraged to use to rat on their faculty and their instructors,” O’Neal said.

According to O’Neal, UO has cross-referenced photos sent through emails from administration that were asking students to report their instructors for bias with photos from the pro-Palestine encampment to identify those involved.

“[GTFF] stands here today in total opposition to the increasing levels of surveillance and oppression coming from our university’s administration and response to ongoing Palestine student activism,” Tuten said.

Tuten said that the university “pretends to care about promoting an environment conducive to free and open exchange of ideas” after the code of conduct charges were administered to students who “spoke out about one of the most pressing issues of our generation.”

According to Bracelin, many of the students who received code of conduct violations were members of GTFF and UOSW.

Mae Bracelin, from UO Student Workers (UOSW), delivering a powerful speech in protest of the administration’s targeting of free speech to the protestors and onlookers. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald) (Saj Sundaram)

“At our last bargaining session [with administration], UO’s Title IX director accused one of our lead negotiators of being ‘divorced from reality’ for believing that harassment and discrimination is a pressing issue in our workplace,” Bracelin said.

Bracelin said that the CLC feels that the university has gone “behind their backs” on the promises made in May at the end of the encampment.

Students marching towards Johnson Hall to deliver President Scholz a letter of condemnation. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald) (Saj Sundaram)

The protestors marched to Johnson Hall where Smith, Urbancic, O’Neal and Tuten attempted to make the delivery to President Scholz, but Mark Schmelz, chief human resources and vice president, “intercepted,” according to O’Neal.

“Jenn Smith from SEIU spoke on behalf of all of us requesting a meeting with the president to discuss our concerns,” O’Neal said. “But we made it clear that either way, this isn’t over.”

Presence O’Neal, GTFF President, Jennifer Smith, SEIU Local 503, and others inside Johnson Hall, being intercepted by Mark Schmelz, Chief HR Officer on their way to President Scholz’s Office. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald) (Saj Sundaram)
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in academics
Mariam Hassan, ASUO President, sits down for an interview with Daily Emerald reporters. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Q&A with ASUO President, Mariam Hassan
First year Ducks return from their class photo and pep rally at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore on Sept. 29, 2024. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Big Ten’s impact beyond athletics
Johnson Hall, located near the center of the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore., is the university&#8217;s main administration building. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Who’s representing UO students?
The U.S. Department of Education implemented changes to federal Title IX regulations in August 2020, causing universities around the country &#8212; including the University of Oregon &#8212; to adjust their own anti-discrimination rules and standard operating procedures. (Duncan Baumgarten)
UO implements emergency Title IX policy
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
How tuition works at UO
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
How UO determines its acceptance rate
More in administration
Pro-Palestine protestors interrupted UO President John Karl Scholz&#8217; investiture ceremony, held inside Matthew Knight Arena and later vandalized the Duck statue outside of the arena, as well as windows, with red paint. (Norgren/Emerald)
Eleven UO students issued conduct charges relating to pro-Palestine demonstrations
The construction entrance to University Hall sits in the middle of a sidewalk between University Hall and Allen Hall. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Construction breakdown of recent UO projects
Steve Holwerda passes the Centennial Medallion to Karl Scholz. Thursday, President of the University of Oregon, Karl Scholz, attended his investiture at the Matthew Knight Arena, celebrating his formal installment as president of the university. Pro-Palestine protestors interrupted the ceremony as Scholz accepted the Centennial Medallion with a deluge of chants. After a brief confrontation, protestors moved outside to a separate entrance where they continued their protest. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
UO launches Oregon150, new initiative for student success
The Oregon Duck walks through the crowd of graduates before the commencement ceremony. The 147th University of Oregon Commencement Ceremony took place on June 17, 2024 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
UO commits six NCAA violations in 2023-24 season
Photo courtesy of Kody Kelleher.
UO selects Kody Kelleher as Scholz’ advisor, secretary
The Erb Memorial Union, located on University Street, is a popular place for student workers to be employed. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Students navigate the campus job market with Handshake
More in campus
The Oregon student section erupt after a touchdown. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 42-6 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on September 23, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Will students travel to away games?
The incoming Freshman Class of 2028 moves into the University of Oregon residence halls on Sept. 26, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Photos: First year Ducks move into their dorms ahead of classes beginning
EMU guest services is located at the center of the building. Student workers at the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore. (Kemper Flood/Emerald)
Student resources to know before the school year begins
Henry Bradford, goalie, shows off the Oregon hockey team's new threads. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Oregon Hockey goalie dies “unexpectedly”
Introducktion kicked off last week as the University of Oregon welcomes the class of 2028 to campus (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Class of 2028 IntroDUCKtion is underway
The New Residence Hall is located in the middle of campus. The building is fitted with double and triple rooms with attached bathrooms. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
RAs reflect on the lessons they’ve learned from their position
About the Contributors
Jasmine Saboorian
Jasmine Saboorian, Campus News Editor
Jasmine Saboorian is a fourth-year student majoring in journalism and minoring in sports business at the University of Oregon. This is Jasmine’s third year with the Emerald and she is the Campus News Editor. She also works with Duck TV as a Sports and News Broadcaster and with Quack Video through the Athletic Department as a Broadcast/Production Intern. Jasmine has been pursuing journalism since she was in high school and hopes to one day be a television reporter to spread awareness around the world.
Sophie Fowler, Campus News Reporter
Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram, Photographer