A few tips every college freshman should know

It’s that time of year again — a shiny new school year has dawned. And for you young freshmen, it’s just the start of the exciting and chaotic time that is fall term of your inaugural year at the UO.

But as you move your life’s belongings into your new dorms, navigate your cross-campus classrooms, meet a thousand new strangers and discover the glories of UO’s dining halls, I’ll be scouring LinkedIn and desperately waving my sparkly new University of Oregon bachelor’s degree in employers’ faces. Yes, I write to you from the other side of the journey you’re just now beginning.

As a fresh graduate with four years of Duck experience now under my belt, I’ve now ascended to proud alumnus status — and with that comes perspective, wisdom and a UO Alumni Association Puddles bobblehead.

These last four years taught me quite a lot. Sure, I learned a few things about journalism and the difference between feature and news writing, but I also learned quite a bit about myself. And, luckily for you, what it takes to manifest the best college experience you can. So, class of 2028, here are a few tidbits about how to make the most of your life as a Duck.

Join a club or campus organization, preferably as early as you can



If I can advise the single most effective way to make your UO experience memorable, extending beyond the two-hour lectures and late-night cramming sessions, it’s something so essential yet criminally underrated — joining a club! Getting involved in any form of campus organization, particularly ones that spark your interests and passions, is the best way to feel a strong sense of community and belonging as a Duck.

Clubs and extracurriculars allow you to gain experience in what you love and befriend other like-minded students who share your interests. And most importantly, you’ll make core memories you’ll remember far longer than your psychology Quizlet flashcards.

So many opportunities to get involved are right at your fingertips, and the options are extensive — Greek life, intramural sports, ASUO, student media groups, multicultural student unions, the list goes on and on.

And believe me, if I never applied for the Daily Emerald a little over three years ago, I truly would not be the person I am today. I can confidently say that my time spent at this campus newspaper you’re reading right now changed my life for the better.

Another key thing I should note — I had virtually zero journalism experience when I was first hired for the newspaper. I know it’s easy to feel imposter syndrome when you’re first stepping on a big college campus. But everybody has to start from somewhere, so jump in and try something new!

Build personal relationships with your professors

In college-level academia, it’s critical to seek help from your professors and GEs when needed, but I highly recommend taking the extra step and trying to build personal relationships with them. One thing I quickly realized early on was that the classes that produced the most positive experiences were the ones where I felt closest with my professors. And on top of that, those were the courses I often had the most success in.

Professors can provide more than just instruction — they can offer you personalized guidance and insights, recommendations for future endeavors and importantly, strong references for you when you need it. Most professors are eager to give support to students who ask for it, and they love when you show them you care. Plus, having a professor in your corner can make those tough classes a little less daunting.

So stay after class when you need help. Talk about what stood out to you in the lecture. Let them know who you are and tell them your story. When you go the extra mile and establish a one-on-one rapport with a professor, you might just discover a hidden gem of mentorship.

Go to house shows

As for nightlife, Eugene is brimming with talented local musicians playing around the city, but who knew so many of them are UO students? Take a walk down the west campus streets on any Friday night, and you’ll be sure to hear the distant roars of crashing cymbals and buzzy guitar shreds emanating from several rundown houses turned concert venues.

House shows are small backyard concerts, typically hosted by students for UO student-comprised bands, that serve as a cornerstone of the city’s vibrant music scene.

Entry is typically cheap, crowds are eclectic as hell, and it’s the quintessential late-night-out activity to kickstart your weekend. They’re raw, loud and always a good time. So lace up your beater shoes and be sure to check out this distinct Eugene scene — it’d be hard to say you fully experienced the true Eugene college life if you never moshed in a random backyard to some thrashing head bangers.

Emphasize balance in your day-to-day

From your very first week on campus, it won’t take long to realize that college life can be a whirlwind of responsibilities, deadlines, commitments and million other things begging for your attention. Between lectures, labs and discussions, studying, social life, self-care, eating, exercising, sleeping etc., it’s a heap to juggle for anyone.

Finding time for these endless demands can be overwhelming if you don’t strike the right balance. Establishing a healthy equilibrium between your studies, social life and self-care is paramount for both your mental and physical well-being, and it boils down to your day-to-day. I always like to picture my day like a pie chart, each of my responsibilities and daily needs serving its own slice, and I try to balance as many of these tasks as equally as possible to create the whole.

A consistent routine that prioritizes balance in your day makes even the busiest days not only more manageable, but much easier, too. Remember, it’s okay to take breaks, relax and recharge. A well-rounded college experience is one that allows you to grow both academically and personally, and it all starts with your routine and maintaining a healthy balance.

It’s been quite some time since I moved into my Carson Hall dorm room, burning dino nuggets in the communal microwave and learning a hundred people’s names in a day. Four years later, I’ve grown in ways I never anticipated, and it’s a journey like no other. So put yourselves out there, young freshmen.

Get outside, embrace the opportunities, take risks and be open-minded. College is about personal growth, exploration and building lasting connections.

Time to spread those new wings — you are about to embark on one of the most exciting and transformative chapters of your life.