Skip to Content
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Advertise With Us!
Hayward Book
Board of Directors
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Home
About the Emerald
Donate
Advertise With Us!
Alumni
Apply
Awards
Contact Us
Distribution
Haywardbook
Meet the Staff
Privacy Policy
Staff Resources
Submit a Tip
Board of Directors
Investigations
UO Salary Guide
Campus
ASUO
Labor
Infrastructure
Student Life
City
politics
Environment
Health
Housing
Arts & Culture
Books
Events
Fashion
Film & TV
Multicultural
Music
Nightlife
Non-Traditional
Outdoors
Theater
Video Games
Sports
Sports Archives
Stats & Schedules
Football
Baseball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Softball
Track & Field
Volleyball
Sports Video
Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Letter to the Editor
Op-Ed
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Print
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
Daily Emerald
Home
About the Emerald
Donate
Advertise With Us!
Alumni
Apply
Awards
Contact Us
Distribution
Haywardbook
Meet the Staff
Privacy Policy
Staff Resources
Submit a Tip
Board of Directors
Investigations
UO Salary Guide
Campus
ASUO
Labor
Infrastructure
Student Life
City
politics
Environment
Health
Housing
Arts & Culture
Books
Events
Fashion
Film & TV
Multicultural
Music
Nightlife
Non-Traditional
Outdoors
Theater
Video Games
Sports
Sports Archives
Stats & Schedules
Football
Baseball
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Softball
Track & Field
Volleyball
Sports Video
Opinion
Columns
Editorials
Letter to the Editor
Op-Ed
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Print
More
Daily Emerald
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Photos: University of Oregon’s labor unions rally on campus and deliver “a letter of condemnation” to President Scholz
Saj Sundaram
and
JR Quint
October 4, 2024
Students marching towards Johnson Hall to deliver President Scholz a letter of condemnation. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Saj Sundaram
Gallery
•
16 Photos
Saj Sundaram
Students marching towards Johnson Hall to deliver President Scholz a letter of condemnation. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in campus
What the new SOJC curriculum looks like
UO Campus Labor Council rallies for “threats to free speech”
Q&A with ASUO President, Mariam Hassan
Eleven UO students issued conduct charges relating to pro-Palestine demonstrations
Construction breakdown of recent UO projects
Will students travel to away games?
More in Features
Farmers pushback against industrial solar farm
Smith: Frat Parties Are Unsafe and Overhyped
The best shows to catch in your first weeks back in Eugene
Eugene’s housing crisis
Meet Your Local and State Leaders: A Guide for Students
Brewer Knight: The $18K Article: How Paywalls are Gatekeeping Knowledge
More in multimedia
Photos: The Oregon Ducks cruise to victory against the UCLA Bruins in their inaugural BIG 10 matchup
Photos: First year Ducks move into their dorms ahead of classes beginning
Photos: Oregon Women's Volleyball Defeats Indiana 3-1
Photos: University of Oregon Ducks Volleyball Crush University of Illinois 3-0
Photos: Ricky Montgomery brings "The Rick Tour" to the McDonald Theatre
Photos: University Of Oregon Ducks Volleyball Shuts Out Oregon State Beavers 3-0
Close
Close Modal Window
Close