The Michigan State Spartans (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) are in Eugene for the first Big Ten game in Autzen Stadium history! The No. 6 Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) look to defend their ranking and their home turf under the Friday lights of an Autzen night! Follow along here for LIVE updates presented by The Duck Store. You may have to refresh this page for the latest updates!