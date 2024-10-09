Donate
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Summer cyclist: dreams dashed by injury

Though frustratingly close to completing my final goal, IT Band Tendinopathy has stopped me in my tracks. Summer cyclist will be on standby until further notice
Sean AveryOctober 9, 2024
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald

If you recall my last installment, you know about my lingering knee injury. What I thought was a minor, nagging pain exacerbated by my movement-intensive job has turned into something much less manageable: iliotibial band tendinopathy.

IT band tendinopathy is an overuse injury typically derived from long-distance running or cycling. It occurs when the IT band, a band of tissue that runs from the hip to the knee, becomes inflamed or irritated from rubbing against the hip or knee bone. It’s the kind of inflammation that only appears when you exhaust the area for hours on end — a requirement for cycling.

As much as it hurts me to say it, there was simply no way for me to ride from Portland to Eugene in this condition, especially before school began. So, until further notice, the summer cyclist is officially on standby.

My diagnosis was made clear on my most recent venture up the Banks-Vernonia State Trail. The first half of the ride was surprisingly amazing. I was going faster than ever, and with little pain or exhaustion beginning to set in. At this point, I was convinced I was well on my way to achieving my 140-mile cross-state dream. It felt like a no-brainer.

Suddenly, on my way back to Banks, my knee flared up. Agonizing pain on the side of my right leg, the kind that I had experienced earlier in the summer, grew more intense than ever. At the time, I knew I couldn’t continue with the route, but I had yet to accept what it meant for the future of this column.

I peeled off my bike once I got to a checkpoint and used the wee bit of cell service I had to call for a rescue vehicle. The pick-up spot was still 6-miles ahead, but those 6-miles were nearly straight downhill. I hardly peddled, and when I did, it was meagerly. At times, I used one leg. If I didn’t, the pain would only get worse.

Upon arrival at my pick-up spot, reality began to set in. It was over. There was nothing I could do. I was disappointed but not heartbroken. My performance revealed that heaps of progress had been made, and I was fully capable of biking the big one.

I’m confident I will eventually resume this journey and reclaim the work done thus far. Thanks for sticking with me through thick and thin. Signing off for now.

Until next time,

The Summer Cyclist

