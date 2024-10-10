Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



ESPN College GameDay selects TV star as guest picker

“Always Sunny” star and University of Oregon graduate Kaitlin Olson will be the marquee preview show’s celebrity guest on Saturday
Owen Murray, Sports Reporter
October 10, 2024
Liam Sherry

The College Gameday crew reacts after Lee Corso dawns the duck head and announces Oregon as his choice to win the game. Oregon hosts College Gameday bright and early on the Lillis lawn October 22, 2022 before their game against no.9 UCLA. (Liam Sherry/Daily Emerald)

GameDay in Eugene just got even bigger. ESPN College GameDay, which is set to return to the University of Oregon campus for the first time since 2022, announced on Thursday that its “celebrity guest picker” will be Duck alumna Kaitlin Olson.

The “guest picker” appears on the show with ESPN’s regular crew, which includes anchor Rece Davis alongside analysts Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit. During the last hour, the show’s cast picks their winners for each marquee game, and the guest picker participates.

Olson (Oregon ‘97) is most famous for her role in the long-running TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” She’s been a vocal Ducks fan — but her selection could also be related to her new ABC show “High Potential.”  

“GameDay” is set to broadcast live from Memorial Quad in Eugene on Saturday morning. Fans can tune in on ESPN, or attend early in-person.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Oregon celebrates after winning the first set. The Oregon volleyball team completes a sweep over No. 16 University of Southern California 3-0 on Oct. 9, 2024, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Photos: No. 11 Oregon secures a win over No. 16 USC 3-0
University of Oregon running back, Jordan James (20), out runs the Michigan State defense and scores. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Dominating on the ground
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon celebrates a sack. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan State Spartans 31-10 on October 4. Photo: Eddie Bruning
Week 7 has major implications
Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) pounds his chest in celebration. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Pro Ducks: Defensive Spotlight
Evan Stewart (7) and Tez Johnson (15) celebrate together after Evan Stewart caught a touchdown right before the end of the first half. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Early struggles for Evan Stewart
Week 6 Big Ten Recap
Week 6 Big Ten Recap
About the Contributor
Owen Murray, Sports Reporter