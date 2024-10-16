Oregon vs. Ohio State Game Recap

In a thrilling showdown at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, the Ducks emerged victorious with a narrow 32-31 win over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. As time expired on the clock, fans flooded the field turning it into a sea of black. This sixth straight win for the Ducks wasn’t just another victory, it was quite possibly the biggest win in Autzen Stadium history, that will be talked about for years to come.