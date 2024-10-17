Donate
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Unlocking Oregon’s full potential

Is it possible that Oregon’s biggest win of the season could have been even more dominant?
Brady Ruth, Sports Editor
October 17, 2024
Molly McPherson
Ohio State quaterback Will Howard (18) tries to get out of a tackle by Duck Matayo Uiagalelei (10). The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

Oregon dominated an Ohio State University this weekend. 

You already know this. The world saw the game, the score and the mob scene that ensued as Oregon captured its biggest win in recent history. 

But, as has been the case for most of the Ducks’ season through their 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) start, the 32-31 score doesn’t tell the full story. 

Oregon worked the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten). Dan Lanning’s squad won by one point, but it could have been so much more. 

A quick disclaimer: this is not a commentary directed to pick apart the Ducks’ mistakes or harp on the negatives of the day. Instead, it poses an exciting question: what can this team be when firing on all cylinders?

Entering a game against one of the country’s best rushing offenses without star defensive end Jordan Burch was a major concern. Yet, the Ducks limited the Buckeyes’ ground game to just 141 yards and OSU’s one-two punch of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson — perhaps the best rushing duo in the country — to 110 combined yards. And they did it without Burch. 

“Jordan is certainly a loss for us,” Lanning said postgame. “You don’t replace a Jordan. He’s been unbelievable this season. But, you know, in football, it’s about the next man up… and some guys showed up tonight.”

So, imagine how much more effective the defense could have been with Burch. 

Imagine what Ohio State’s score is if a questionable completion on its first drive gets reviewed. Replay showed a bobbled ball, secured by Jeffrey Bassa. The Buckeyes, quite wisely, got up to the line and ran a play before Lanning could call a timeout. Ohio State went on to score on that drive, but what if it had been reviewed?

“I thought there might be a review on the field,” Lanning said. “I thought [the officials] missed that opportunity. We were trying to get that information from up top, and if they could see it…We got pretty excited on that play, we almost didn’t get back for the next play.”

For argument’s sake, let’s take those points off the board. Now, it’s a 32-24 Oregon win.

Imagine if Traeshon Holden, one of Oregon’s best wide receivers, doesn’t lose control of his temper and get himself ejected. Prior to spitting on an opponent and being dealt an early exit, Holden had a big 32-yard reception to set the Ducks up in great scoring position. What could Oregon’s point total have been if Holden played a full 60 minutes?

Make no mistake, the offense was just fine without him. Dillon Gabriel threw for 341 yards in what was easily his best game of the season. But on drives where points were left off the board, what difference could Holden have made?

Imagine the comfort Duck fans could have felt at the end without the missed 44-yard field goal attempt, botched extra point and a failed two-point conversion that left precious points off the board. A questionable 4th-and-goal conversion attempt from the 2-yard line could have been another field goal. Assuming Oregon kicks a second extra point instead of the two-point attempt, that’s eight points. 

That’s now a 41-25 win that Oregon easily could have had on Saturday over the No. 2 Buckeyes. 

“There’s been a lot of growth, but I’d say we’re not done,” Lanning said. “There’s a lot more to do and I think everybody in that locker room feels the same way.”

Everything is still on the table for this Oregon team. The Ducks have demonstrated an ability to win games even when they don’t play their best. But imagine what this team can be when it’s 100% dialed in. Imagine the glory it can bring Eugene. Imagine. Soon, you may not have to any longer.

Molly is currently serving in her second year as the Photo Editor for the Daily Emerald. She worked as a photojournalist on the desk for almost two years prior to joining as an editor. To see more of her work, follow her Instagram @mediaxmolly and view her website mediaxmolly.com