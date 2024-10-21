Filmmaking for the future: The Eugene Environmental Film Festival celebrates Indigenous voices

You’ve likely heard the Hawaiian exclamation, “Aloha.” But its meaning runs much deeper than a simple utterance for greeting or parting. For Ryan Souza and thousands of other Indigenous islanders, Aloha is a way of life, reflecting deeply rooted values of harmony, fellowship and appreciation for the land.

Souza, a cultural advisor for the film “Breath of Aloha,” was one of several guests who spoke on the Eugene Environmental Film Festival’s fourth day, titled “Indigenous Day.” The four-film lineup featured a mix of youth-led projects and short-form documentaries celebrating Indigenous voices.

EEFF returned to the Art House on Oct. 11, kicking off a 10-day slate packed with inspiring films, meaningful discussions, workshops and days of action. The festival’s mission: to create a space and platform to address and expose critical issues facing our planet.

“Breath of Aloha,” described by the filmmakers as a “film of healing,” brings its audience to the Hawaiian islands, shedding light on the history and depth of its Indigenous culture. Director Sarah Betcher, a documentarian for 11 years, captures sweeping, biodiverse island vistas and narrows in on the daily lives of those embodying the spirit of Aloha. The film also travels north, exploring the ancestral lands and waters of the Áak’w Kwáan clan of the Tlingit Tribe in Alaska during Polynesian voyaging.

“I was inspired to make films preserving Indigenous ways of knowing,” Betcher said. “We need to listen to Indigenous people.”

Souza stressed Indigenous Hawaiians’ tightly held embrace of ancestral stories, and the necessity of maintaining what has been passed down. “Our ancestors are right there walking the walk, speaking to us,” Souza said. “If we listen, we’re gonna hear them.”



Another filmmaker and University of Oregon graduate, Princess Mason, presented their film, “Kla-Mo-Ya Languages,” — a 23-minute documentary familiarizing the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin Tribes and the urgency to preserve their native languages for future generations.

Mason, an enrolled Klamath tribal member and Western Shoshone, is passionate about language revitalization and evolution. In the future, they hope to contribute to tribal language programs and fight for indigenous sovereignty.

“When you have something that you’re very passionate about, you’ll see it in the shadows and the corners of the room,” Mason said. “The film was a good opportunity to learn more about that part of my identity.”

It was festival attendee Bernadette Ross’s first experience with EEFF, and she jumped at the opportunity when she caught word through Facebook. Ross expressed pure joy and admiration for the filmmakers and their spectacular work. “It’s people documenting their perspective and expressing the challenges of today in a creative way,” Ross said. “I wish more people in Eugene knew how valuable it would be to come see them.”

Festival Director Ana McAbee urged students to visit the festival website, contact the team and get involved. “There are a plethora of learning opportunities…no matter what you want to learn,” McAbee said. Visit EEFF “if you want to learn more about grassroots organizing, specific environmental topics or nail that thing you want to do when you grow up,” McAbee said.

All films screened over the 10-day festival will be available virtually through Nov. 3. If you’re passionate about the environment, want to learn more about Indigenous cultures or just love movies, get involved and visit EEFF in the coming years.