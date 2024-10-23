Donate
Housing
Three fall recipes, one trip to the grocery store

Enjoy the flavors of fall with three simple, yet flavorful recipes that require just one trip to the grocery store. From hearty soups to savory flatbreads, these dishes make the most of seasonal ingredients for cozy meals
Fern PevaOctober 23, 2024
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald

With fall in full swing, it’s the perfect time to utilize seasonal ingredients in your kitchen. One well-planned grocery shop can provide everything you need for these three fall-inspired dinner recipes. Using ingredients like local butternut squash and fresh goat cheese, these recipes will leave you feeling cozy and satisfied while maximizing convenience.

Crispy butternut squash with pumpkin ravioli and goat cheese

Ingredients

• 1 large butternut squash, peeled and cubed
• 1 package of Trader Joe’s pumpkin ravioli
• Herbed goat cheese
• Olive oil
• Salt and pepper
• Pumpkin pie seasoning

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.
2. Slice your butternut squash lengthwise, remove the seeds and peel the squash.
3. Toss butternut squash cubes in olive oil, salt and pepper, and add a pinch of pumpkin pie seasoning. The pumpkin pie seasoning will add a slight sweetness, giving your butternut squash a deeper flavor.
4. Cut the squash into ½ inch cubes.
5. Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 25-30 minutes, or until crispy and golden brown.
6. While the squash roasts, cook the pumpkin ravioli according to package instructions.
7. Plate the ravioli, top with roasted butternut squash and crumble herbed goat cheese over the dish. Drizzle a little olive oil on top if desired, and serve!

Butternut squash soup with hearty sourdough croutons

Ingredients

• 1 large butternut squash, peeled and cubed
• 1 onion, chopped
• 2 cloves of garlic, minced
• 4 cups vegetable broth
• Olive oil
• Salt and pepper
• Pumpkin pie seasoning
• 1/2 loaf of sourdough bread, cubed
• Butter

Instructions

1. In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic until softened and fragrant. Be sure to not make your pan too hot or the garlic will burn, making the dish bitter.
2. Add the cubed butternut squash, vegetable broth, salt, pepper and a dash of pumpkin pie seasoning. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until the squash is tender (about 20 minutes).
3. Using an immersion blender (or a regular blender), blend the soup until smooth. Adjust seasoning if necessary.
4. For the croutons, melt butter in a pan and add cubed sourdough. Toast until golden and crispy.
5. Serve the soup topped with sourdough croutons and a drizzle of olive oil.

Fall flatbread with goat cheese, prosciutto, fig, kale, and honey

Ingredients

• 1 flatbread crust
• 1 cup low-moisture mozzarella or burrata cheese
• Fresh goat cheese
• Prosciutto slices
• 4 fresh figs, sliced
• 1/2 cup torn kale leaves
• Honey
• Olive oil

Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Brush the flatbread crust with olive oil.
2. Spread the low-moisture mozzarella (or burrata) evenly over the crust. Add crumbled goat cheese, torn kale leaves and fig slices. (The mozzarella will give you a crispier flatbread while the burrata will give you a creamier less crunchy result).
3. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the crust is golden brown.
4. Remove from the oven, lay the prosciutto slices on top and drizzle generously with honey.
5. Slice and serve warm.

