You Can’t Do That in Oregon, Mate! (Well, Sort Of)

Oregon is a US state in the Pacific Northwest, with over four million people. These citizens of the state must abide by the laws of the land. However, in Oregon, there are some strange laws that are either skirted around or not actively policed. These can cover everything from international sportsbooks to trying to fight a Kangaroo, so let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Oregon is one of the states that does not permit online casino games or sports betting. It allows Native American-owned casinos to offer this type of gambling, but big companies cannot freely provide their online platforms in the state. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t ways around this however, as international sportsbooks aka offshore betting sites are free to operate in the majority of countries around the world. These sites have their licenses abroad and that complicates the legalities, meaning they can be used freely by Americans.

No Boxing, with Kangaroos

Joe Benjamin, Brandon Gonzales, and Mike Wilson are all somewhat successful boxers from Oregon. Therefore, the sport is relatively popular in the area. However, boxing with a kangaroo is forbidden in Myrtle County expressly. Why would anyone want to box with this type of animal (or any animal for that matter!) – but it must not be done; it’s against the law!

Don’t be Too Loud in Hines

Hines might be a small town in Oregon, but it has an extraordinary sound law. Locals are forbidden to use electric pianos, loudspeakers, or any sound amplification device if they disturb people within their vicinity. While it is technically the law, it must be a prolonged day at the police station if they act on complaints that one of their neighbors is playing their piano too loudly.

You Can’t Be Towed Along

In Portland, you might see many people on roller skates, skateboards, or bicycles. The city is known to be pretty cool, so alternative transportation is rather common. What you shouldn’t see, however, is people on these sets of wheels being towed along by motor vehicles. It’s both unsafe and against the local law! Of course, these events happen infrequently and usually only for a limited time, so it’s hard to enforce.

Klamath Falls Doesn’t Tolerate Foul Language

If you’re local to Klamath Falls in Oregon, you should consider your vocabulary for the duration of your stay in the proximity. That’s because the city deems it illegal to use ‘abusive language’ and make ‘abusive gestures’ in a public place with the intent of causing alarm or annoying others. Is it political correctness gone mad, has freedom of speech been silenced, or are they just trying to make a more peaceful community without lousy language? Irrespective of this, it can be challenging to enforce this rule as the words might be misheard and, unless recorded, don’t leave much of a trace.

Pillow Talk Must Be Polite

Another law concerning language is that it is illegal to use explicit language when you’re in bed with the partner being intimated. This seems outright bizarre, considering that you’re in the midst of an explicit act. Again, it would be difficult to enforce this one, given that the police would probably not be able to investigate the crime if it was reported to them.

Toilets are Toilets

Public restrooms or facilities in Oregon are designed with one intention: to be used accordingly. Go about your business and leave. However, the state government has passed a law to prevent people from engaging in other actions; it is illegal for people to lie down, climb the walls, or do anything other than use the toilet in such facilities. It seems extreme. However, it will probably keep them in good condition.

Plates and Tableware Must Be Dry Dried

How do you dry your plates, knives and forks? Whether you use a towel, dryer or another method, you wouldn’t think that the state government would intervene in how you do this. However, that’s not the case in Oregon. State law stipulates that all plates and equipment used in the consumption and preparation of food, when washed, must be drip or air-dried naturally.

It may be enforced for restaurants and the food industry – but the local police would have difficulty inspecting all Oregon households to see whether their citizens were drying their cutlery in a fashion that breaks this very unusual law.