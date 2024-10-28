Autoimmune diseases affect millions of Americans. These conditions occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s healthy cells, leading to various symptoms and health problems.

Yet, many myths persist, preventing people from seeking proper care and managing their conditions effectively. Understanding the truth about autoimmune diseases is essential, whether you’re newly diagnosed or managing a long-term condition. Let’s dispel some popular misconceptions.

Myth 1: Autoimmune Diseases Are Rare

You might think autoimmune diseases are uncommon, but they’re more prevalent than you realize. These conditions impact about 24 million people, or roughly 7% of Americans!

Autoimmune diseases include well-known conditions like diabetes, lupus, and psoriasis. However, there are over 100 unique types, each impacting various body parts. These diseases can harm almost any system, from skin to joints.

Why it matters: Awareness is key. The earlier autoimmune diseases are diagnosed, the sooner treatment can begin, preventing the condition from worsening. Autoimmune diseases can present with a wide range of symptoms, from joint pain to extreme fatigue, making them difficult to identify at first​.

Myth 2: Autoimmune Diseases Only Affect the Immune System

One major misconception is that autoimmune diseases solely target the immune system. In reality, autoimmune conditions can impact various organs and systems throughout the body. For example, thyroid eye disease (TED) is a condition linked to autoimmune thyroid disorders. It affects the eyes, resulting in symptoms like dryness, vision changes, and even bulging eyes.

TED can be remedied with steroids and immunosuppressive agents. However, only one substance (TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) can drastically transform a patient’s quality of life. Patients are intravenously administered Tepezza by mixing it with sterile water. Unfortunately, some patients who received treatment have experienced hearing loss, tinnitus, and sound sensitivity, leading to the Tepezza lawsuit.

TorHoerman Law reveals these individuals seek compensation for these side effects, stating the manufacturer didn’t explicitly warn them of the adverse effects. The ongoing lawsuit has nearly 180 pending cases as of October 2024.

Why it matters: Autoimmune diseases are complex and can impact multiple areas of your health. Managing these conditions requires a comprehensive approach, including regular check-ups with various specialists to ensure that all affected organs are properly monitored.

Myth 3: All Autoimmune Diseases Are Life-Threatening

While some autoimmune diseases can be serious, most are manageable with the right care. Advances in medicine have greatly enriched the quality of life for autoimmune patients. They can help manage symptoms, delay disease progress, and heighten the quality of life.

Conditions like lupus were considered a death sentence. However, modern treatments have helped many patients lead normal, healthy lives. The Lupus Foundation of America reveals there are two types of lupus: neonatal lupus and drug-induced lupus. Moreover, nearly 1.5 million Americans have lupus, with over 15,000 cases being diagnosed each year. The latest advances in treatments help manage the symptoms and prevent vital organ damage.

However, Fox News claims there’s no medical cure for lupus. Treatments may include medications, lifestyle changes, and therapies. Engage proactively with your doctor to find the appropriate approach for your disorder. Usually, it will involve anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressants, and corticosteroids. Furthermore, regular physical activity, healthy eating, and stress alleviation can help enhance the standard of living for lupus patients.

Why it matters: It’s important not to assume the worst after a diagnosis. With proper management, many autoimmune diseases allow patients to live full and active lives. Treatments range from medication to lifestyle changes that can alleviate discomfort and elevate the quality of life.

Myth 4: Autoimmune Diseases Only Affect Women

While it’s true that some autoimmune diseases are more common in women, men can also develop these conditions. The ratio varies by specific condition. For example, some autoimmune conditions, like Type 1 diabetes and psoriasis, affect both genders equally. In contrast, men are more at risk for Type 2 diabetes than women.

On the other hand, women are nine times more at risk for lupus than men. Likewise, for Sjogren’s syndrome, the female-to-male ratio is 19:1. However, conditions like ankylosing spondylitis are more prevalent in men. Men, however, are less likely to seek medical attention early, which can cause worse outcomes. Irrespective of gender, it’s essential to identify the early indications and symptoms of autoimmune conditions.

Recent research from Stanford Medicine suggests that the higher prevalence in women might be due to the extra X chromosome in women. However, other unknown factors can also cause these disorders, which is why sometimes men also develop these conditions. This finding could lead to better screening techniques and targeted treatments.

Why it matters: Men should be equally vigilant about recognizing the signs of autoimmune diseases. Conditions like Graves’ disease can cause serious symptoms in both men and women if left untreated, such as weight loss, irritability, and heart issues​.

Myth 5: Autoimmune Diseases Are Easy to Diagnose

Quite the opposite. They are infamously tricky to identify, as their symptoms often mimic those of other disorders. Common signs like fatigue, joint pain, or skin rashes can easily be mistaken for less severe illnesses. Many autoimmune diseases also overlap, making it even harder to pinpoint the exact problem.

Why it matters: Proper diagnosis requires specialized tests and usually a visit to a rheumatologist or endocrinologist. It’s critical to consult a specialist if the symptoms persist and multiple treatments fail. Misdiagnoses can delay proper treatment, leading to worsening health over time.

Commonly Asked Questions

Q1. What are the early indicators of autoimmune disease?

Early signs can be subtle and state-dependent. However, common early symptoms include persistent fatigue, unexplained joint pain, muscle aches, a low-grade fever, and skin rashes. If you exhibit these signs for a prolonged period, reach out to your doctor.

Q2. Can autoimmune diseases be cured?

While there’s no remedy for most autoimmune diseases, they can be managed effectively. Treatment centers around mitigating symptoms and minimizing organ damage. With the appropriate balance of medications, lifestyle tweaks, and routine check-ups, many people lead full, active lives despite their condition.

Q3. What triggers autoimmune diseases?

The exact triggers aren’t fully understood, but a mix of genetic and environmental factors likely play a role. Infections, stress, certain medications, and exposure to toxins may contribute. Some people have a genetic predisposition activated by these external factors, leading to an autoimmune response.

Believing these myths about autoimmune diseases can lead to harmful decisions about your health. The truth is that these conditions are common, impact men and women, and can be managed with the right care. If you fear you have an autoimmune condition, contact a healthcare professional immediately.

Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly impact how these conditions are managed. Remember, everyone’s experience with autoimmune diseases is unique. Stay active, work diligently with your medical team, and don’t let the myths hinder your well-being.