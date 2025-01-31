Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement

Reported explosion prompts electrical fire at Sacred Heart

The electrical fire broke out Friday evening after a report of an explosion outside the now-closed emergency room department
Tristin Hoffman, Ysabella Sosa, Tarek Anthony, and Mathias Lehman-Winters
January 31, 2025
An explosion outside now-defunct PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Hospital was reported on the evening of Jan. 31, 2025. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

Update (10:15 p.m.): Hilyard Street has been reopened to traffic as EWEB continues its investigation.

An electrical fire on the corner of E. 12th Ave. and Hilyard Street, where PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Hospital once operated, broke out Friday evening around 8:25 p.m. 

According to community safety officers present at the scene, an explosion outside of the emergency room of the closed hospital was reported. 

Currently, local enforcement has shut down Hilyard Street between 12th and 13th streets. 

IMG_2322
An explosion outside now-defunct PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Hospital was reported on the evening of Jan. 31, 2025. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

At approximately 9:19 p.m. first responders left the scene.

According to Jean-Paul Paquette, Peace Health’s system facilities services director, the utility lost a transformer which caused a power surge. Despite the surge, he said they have redundancies in the system which has allowed the power in the building to continue.

A specialized crew is on the way to figure out what happened according to Paquette.

Burn marks from where the transformer was lost. (Mathias Lehman-Winters)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City News
Noa Schwartz
Community supports Eugene-local Stephen Miller on Jeopardy
Passengers board the EMX at Agate Station heading towards Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
LTD Reveals Eugene Bus Station Renovations
Passengers ride the EMX bus towards Agate Station in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Oregon responds to drug use on public transport with SB 1553
A police officer stands back and watches as police take people into custody after a protest on the I-5 on April 15, 2024. Protesters gathered on the Harlow Rd. bridge and I-5 below, blocking traffic, "as part of a global economic blockage to free Palestine," according to an Instagram post by the Springfield-Eugene Anti-Imperialist Coalition (@anti.imperialist.coalition). The demonstration was organized in conjunction with other actions across the world as part of the "A15 Economic Blockades for a Free Palestine." (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Eugene Police Commission seeks to create mental health policy
Heavily armed police prepare their gear and themselves to go inside the building where a suspect as barricaded themselves on the sixth floor. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Man barricaded at Eugene Manor apprehended after SWAT arrives on scene
(Thomas Matthew Dunlap was sentenced to three years in prison on Jan. 16, 2025.) (Photo courtesy of the Eugene Police Department)
Serial burglar targeting college students sentenced to three years in prison
More in Features
The Emerald Save Point: Video Game Award Show (Episode 3)
The Emerald Save Point: Video Game Award Show (Episode 3)
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
From the cellar to the sky: ‘The Brutalist’ harshly illuminates the realities of modern America
Number 2, Jadrian Tracey, at the game against the University of Washington. (Roshni Ram/Emerald)
No. 16 Oregon drops second-straight 78-52 at UCLA
Members and supporters of the union proudly holding up their signs. On Oct. 25, 2024 The University of Oregon Student Workers Union rallied outside the Erb Memorial Union to show that the university is “failing on fundamental principles.” (Roshni Ram/Emerald)
UOSW passes vote to proceed with strike authorization
Noa Schwartz
Celebrate Lunar New Year with TWSA
Stephanie Yang
Morris: New Year's Resolutions: How to Stick to Them
About the Contributors
Tristin Hoffman
Tristin Hoffman, 2024-2025 Editor in Chief
Tristin Hoffman is a senior studying journalism and law. She was previously the Emerald's News and Investigations Editor in the 2023-2024 year. Upon graduation, she aspires to pursue a career as an investigative reporter in the US or EU, covering business, finance or law. Tristin has an affinity for running, ice cream and miniature long-haired daschunds.
Ysabella Sosa
Ysabella Sosa, Campus News Associate Editor, Fundraising and Alumni Relations Intern & EMG Board Student Representative
Ysabella Sosa is a sophomore studying journalism and Spanish. She hopes to one day make it onto the screens of millions as a news reporter. To Ysabella, broadcast journalism is her passion and joy. Ysabella enjoys an iced mocha every day. She also appreciates a nice bouquet of tulips once in a while.
Tarek Anthony
Tarek Anthony, Investigations Editor & Newsletter Producer
Tarek Anthony is a sophomore studying Journalism and Political Science. Prior to serving as the Investigations Editor, Anthony was a news reporter covering Eugene crime and government.
Mathias Lehman-Winters
Mathias Lehman-Winters, City News Editor, Managing Print Editor
Mathias Lehman-Winters is a third-year student majoring in Political Science and minoring in Media Studies at the University of Oregon. This is Mathias's third year at the Emerald and he is the City News Editor, Managing Print Editor, and sits on the Emerald Media Group Board of Directors. Upon graduation Mathias hopes to pursue a career in journalism and public affairs. Mathias loves to run, swim in the Willamette, drink lemonade, and admire maps.