Reported explosion prompts electrical fire at Sacred Heart

An explosion outside now-defunct PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Hospital was reported on the evening of Jan. 31, 2025. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

Update (10:15 p.m.): Hilyard Street has been reopened to traffic as EWEB continues its investigation.



An electrical fire on the corner of E. 12th Ave. and Hilyard Street, where PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Hospital once operated, broke out Friday evening around 8:25 p.m.

According to community safety officers present at the scene, an explosion outside of the emergency room of the closed hospital was reported.

Currently, local enforcement has shut down Hilyard Street between 12th and 13th streets.

At approximately 9:19 p.m. first responders left the scene.

According to Jean-Paul Paquette, Peace Health’s system facilities services director, the utility lost a transformer which caused a power surge. Despite the surge, he said they have redundancies in the system which has allowed the power in the building to continue.



A specialized crew is on the way to figure out what happened according to Paquette.