Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement

Daily Emerald launches Waddle

The Daily Emerald has launched Waddle, a Duck-themed puzzle inspired by the Wordle
Corey HoffmanFebruary 3, 2025

Today, the Daily Emerald launched Waddle, a duck-themed version of the popular The New York Times puzzle, Wordle.

The Waddle was created by Daily Emerald Puzzles Editor Nate Wong and Web Designer Alex Herbaugh.  

“We were looking for an easy, but still kind of challenging word game to bring to the website. We looked at The New York Times Wordle, how successful that is, and wanted to bring that level of thought to the Daily Emerald,” Wong said.

Daily Emerald Publisher Eric Henry, who initially proposed the idea of the Waddle, explained that several college newspapers are creating daily puzzles and that he was inspired by the University of Illinois newspaper’s version of the Wordle, the Illordle.

Henry said that the Illordle is the Daily Illini’s most returned-to page and wanted to recreate that at the Emerald.

The New York Times Wordle was created during the COVID-19 pandemic by University of Oregon alumnus Josh Wardle, who graduated in 2011 with a Master of Fine Arts in digital arts. The name of the puzzle, which he created for his partner, is a play on his last name. 

In an interview with The New York Times, Wardle talked about the convenience and ease of the daily puzzle. 

It’s something that encourages you to spend three minutes a day, and that’s it. It doesn’t want any more of your time than that,” Wardle said in the interview.

Staff at the Emerald are hopeful the Waddle can recreate the same buzz on campus. 

“I think the Waddle is going to be so much fun (to have) in our daily routines,” Henry said. “Nate and the Emerald staff have created something really fun.” 

The New York Times purchased the Wordle in January 2022, according to a UO article. Wong thought it was “pretty cool” that Wardle was a UO alumnus. 

In order to perfect the Waddle, Wong and Herbaugh ran several tests and gathered feedback from students.

“I’ve been working on the code pretty much on and off for the last two months or so. We’re finishing up a lot of the bugs and (getting) a lot of feedback from the students who (were) testing it,” Wong said. 

Wong and Herbaugh also worked on an accessible version of the puzzle, which launched at the same time as the Waddle.

“(We’ve) been working on a color-blind mode. For people who can’t see colors like green and yellow, it’ll be helpful,” Wong said. 

The Waddle word of the day connects back to an article published by the Emerald that week with the hopes of having viewers click on the articles after completing the game.

According to Henry, the Waddle is being promoted on the Emerald website, socials and around campus to readers of the Daily Emerald site.

According to both Wong and Henry, the Waddle is the first puzzle launched by the Emerald but hopefully not the last, with plans to create a crossword in the future.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in campus
Members and supporters of the union proudly holding up their signs. On Oct. 25, 2024 The University of Oregon Student Workers Union rallied outside the Erb Memorial Union to show that the university is “failing on fundamental principles.” (Roshni Ram/Emerald)
UOSW passes vote to proceed with strike authorization
The Olympic Studies Hub at the Warsaw sports business center
UO Olympic Studies Hub becomes first US member of academic Olympic studies
Kaleigh Bronson leads chants during the march after a rally at Johnson Hall in support of the University of Oregon United Academics on Nov. 13, 2024. After the rally, demonstrators marched to Chiles Hall, where UO and UA teams met for a bargaining session. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
What students should know if UA votes to strike
A former student of Jina Kim’s husband Changhoon Lee describes their experience in Lee's class by saying, "그냥 삽질했다." The phrase used by the student, who prefers to remain anonymous, is commonly used among Korean soldiers to describe meaningless tasks. It translates roughly to, "[We were] Just shoveling it." (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Students raise concerns over unlicensed Korean minor instructor
Construction for the Straub Plaza redesign will take place outside Straub Hall on the University of Oregon campus. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
An inside look at Straub Hall Green's redesign
The UO Associated Students of the University of Oregon Meeting January, 22, 2025. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
The Daily Emerald’s guide to the ASUO special elections
More in Features
Carson Streich (41) maneuvers the puck around Patrick Liu (81). The Oregon Ducks men’s hockey team faced off against the University of California Golden Bears on Feb. 2, 2025 at the Rink Exchange in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon men's hockey drops second straight game to Cal, 3-2
Oregon guard TJ Bamba (5) walks onto the court. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Cornhuskers defeated the University of Oregon Ducks 77-71. Now 16-6 in the season, the Ducks will go on to face Michigan Wolverines on February, 5. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon men's basketball loses to Nebraska, 77-71
Noah Easterson (23) fights off the cal defender The Oregon Ducks take on the Cal Bears on Febuary 1st at the Rink exchange in Eugene, Ore. (Darby Winter/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon hockey falls to the University of California, 6-5
No. 16 Oregon loses third-straight game 77-71 to Nebraska
No. 16 Oregon loses third-straight game 77-71 to Nebraska
The Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers at Matthew Knight Arena and improve to 13-1 at home in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 24, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Oregon women’s basketball struggles at everything in 80-48 blowout loss to Michigan
An explosion outside now-defunct PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Hospital was reported on the evening of Jan. 31, 2025. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Reported explosion prompts electrical fire at Sacred Heart
More in News
The 10th annual Vertical Circus is a climbing event at the rock wall in the student recreation center. While the event was aimed at students, it was open to anyone. The competions included speed climbing, one handed climbing, three legged climbing and a Ninja Warrior Course.
Fitness resolutions flood the UO Student Rec Center
The aftermath of the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 11, 2025.
UO issues statement to Southern California-based students regarding fires
Martin Luther King Jr. gives his famous &#8220;I Have a Dream&#8221; speech on Aug. 28, 1963 (Creative Commons).
Holden Center holds a “MLK Day of Service”
TikTok, a video-sharing social media app, is popular among teens and young adults. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Amidst TikTok ban, UO students react to the potential loss
Salem Younes, an organizer of the rally, reading chants off a script as crowd marches through campus. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO community reacts to Israel-Hamas deal for potential ceasefire
The incoming Freshman Class of 2028 moves into the University of Oregon residence halls on Sept. 26, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Early action admissions sees increase for fall 2025
About the Contributor
Corey Hoffman
Corey Hoffman, Campus News Reporter
Corey Hoffman is a first year student studying journalism and global studies with a minor in French. She has been involved in journalism since high school and hopes to one day be a foreign correspondent. In her free time, she enjoys reading, running, hiking, playing soccer and crochet.