Tsunami Books: the rise of a community-owned cultural cornerstone

Scott Landfield is easily sidetracked. He loves to talk about books and the neighborhood shareholder operation he runs with his store. But when he talks about his books, he often breaks into asides about his experience with tree planting, a poetry slam where he commanded the room and alternative healthcare.

Landfield owns Tsunami Books in Eugene, an independent bookstore that offers new and used books.

Tsunami Books began in 1995 with $500. One of the two original founders wanted out immediately, so Landfield bought him out, despite initially disliking his new business partner.

“My sister told me, ‘you keep saying you don’t like him. I don’t think it’s a good idea to go into business with someone you don’t like.’ But it turned out alright. My old partner Dave and I shared the front counter for 12 years, and he had all the right ideas,” Landfield said.

The store nearly went bankrupt in 2005 before two professors showed up offering $35,000 to Landfield to help keep it open. Landfield countered with a proposal to buy shares in the store, and from there the neighborhood shareholding began.

The concept is pretty simple: neighborhood residents invest in a local business and become co-owners. Landfield described it as a worker-owner situation. Neighborhood shareholding has many benefits.

At Tsunami, shareholders can vote on all decisions, including who can be a shareholder. According to Landfield, even one “no” would put a stop to a potential shareholder, which worked for Tsunami.

“Sometimes couples who bought in together would break up, but they were still shareholders. Our votes would fix that problem right away. We didn’t want any drama. There was enough drama in the bookstore,” Landfield said.

Tsunami Books faltered again when ownership of the building was up for grabs. The original owner initially wouldn’t sell to Landfield, only agreeing to do so with the caveat of $300,000 as collateral.

“We had to raise all that money, and I had a pocket full of cans. I put it out to the community, and we raised $370,000. We paid it all back. When people come in and they’re like, ‘I never expected to get that $5,000 from you,’ it’s really rewarding,” Landfield said.

Over the years, the store has grown into a pillar of the community, in part due to their worker-owner structure, and in part due to the numerous events the store hosts.

Eugene resident Jim Conway said, “I love coming to all the events, and I think Tsunami really affects the culture of the neighborhood in a positive way. They’ve usually got some great acts here too, so I can buy books and be entertained at the same time.”

A grand piano sits on a small stage, which you can see when you first walk into the store. That stage has hosted everyone from local artists to Grammy Award-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings.

“Billy was about 22 and he was right here,” Landfield said, looking at his stage. “I knew he was gonna be great.”

While Tsunami is culturally connected to the community, they also have a physical connection; their bookshelves are made out of wood from gymnasium bleachers, representing over 40 high schools and universities in Oregon.

“Ken Kesey went to school here in Eugene, and the one time I met him I told him I built this place in part out of gymnasium bleachers from his high school,” Landfield said. “He qualified for the heavyweight in the Olympics, so he was a great athlete before he was a writer. He told me, ‘I kicked a lot of ass in that gym.’”

Landfield got into the book business because he wanted to be a writer, but the experience has grown into something much more. From getting the approval of Kesey to helping change the neighborhood, it’s been a rewarding experience for him and has benefited the community in the process.

“I thought I’d work in a bookstore for a couple years, finish up my books and then become a famous writer. But paying the rent took all the time and energy. I never dreamt of that,” Landfield said. “Businesses like this have to fail before they succeed. That’s the wonder of Tsunami. People come in every day and sing the praises of it and thank us for their personal reasons. It’s very heartwarming, but it’s very humbling, and it gives you real purpose.”