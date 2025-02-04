Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement

Tsunami Books: the rise of a community-owned cultural cornerstone

Tsunami Books transformed from a near-bankrupt shop into a cultural hub thanks to its innovative neighborhood shareholding model. With a deep connection to the community, the store has become a beloved part of Eugene.
Bella GrahamFebruary 4, 2025
Owner of Tsunami Books, Scott Landfield, sorts a stack of childrens books that the store may buy from a customer. Tsunami Books is an independent bookstore selling a wide selection of used and new titles located in Eugene, Ore. They also sell various artwork made by different artists, and will hold community events, and shows year around.

Scott Landfield is easily sidetracked. He loves to talk about books and the neighborhood shareholder operation he runs with his store. But when he talks about his books, he often breaks into asides about his experience with tree planting, a poetry slam where he commanded the room and alternative healthcare. 

Landfield owns Tsunami Books in Eugene, an independent bookstore that offers new and used books. 

Scott Landfield, owner of Tsunami Books, sits in the office/front desk of the bookstore. Tsunami Books is an independent bookstore selling a wide selection of used and new titles located in Eugene, Ore. They also sell various artwork made by different artists, and will hold community events, and shows year around.

Tsunami Books began in 1995 with $500. One of the two original founders wanted out immediately, so Landfield bought him out, despite initially disliking his new business partner.  

“My sister told me, ‘you keep saying you don’t like him. I don’t think it’s a good idea to go into business with someone you don’t like.’ But it turned out alright. My old partner Dave and I shared the front counter for 12 years, and he had all the right ideas,” Landfield said.

The store nearly went bankrupt in 2005 before two professors showed up offering $35,000 to Landfield to help keep it open. Landfield countered with a proposal to buy shares in the store, and from there the neighborhood shareholding began. 

The concept is pretty simple: neighborhood residents invest in a local business and become co-owners. Landfield described it as a worker-owner situation. Neighborhood shareholding has many benefits. 

At Tsunami, shareholders can vote on all decisions, including who can be a shareholder. According to Landfield, even one “no” would put a stop to a potential shareholder, which worked for Tsunami.

“Sometimes couples who bought in together would break up, but they were still shareholders. Our votes would fix that problem right away. We didn’t want any drama. There was enough drama in the bookstore,” Landfield said.

Owner of Tsunami Books, Scott Landfield, points out a bookshelf made out of Yew Wood. Landfield spent around 2,000 hours building the various bookshelves in the store. The wood used comes from various places, some being high school bleachers from neighboring schools, and other being wood from different places in the world. Tsunami Books is an independent bookstore selling a wide selection of used and new titles located in Eugene, Ore. They also sell various artwork made by different artists, and will hold community events, and shows year around.

Tsunami Books faltered again when ownership of the building was up for grabs. The original owner initially wouldn’t sell to Landfield, only agreeing to do so with the caveat of $300,000 as collateral. 

“We had to raise all that money, and I had a pocket full of cans. I put it out to the community, and we raised $370,000. We paid it all back. When people come in and they’re like, ‘I never expected to get that $5,000 from you,’ it’s really rewarding,” Landfield said.

Over the years, the store has grown into a pillar of the community, in part due to their worker-owner structure, and in part due to the numerous events the store hosts.

Eugene resident Jim Conway said, “I love coming to all the events, and I think Tsunami really affects the culture of the neighborhood in a positive way. They’ve usually got some great acts here too, so I can buy books and be entertained at the same time.”

A grand piano sits on a small stage, which you can see when you first walk into the store. That stage has hosted everyone from local artists to Grammy Award-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings.

“Billy was about 22 and he was right here,” Landfield said, looking at his stage. “I knew he was gonna be great.”

While Tsunami is culturally connected to the community, they also have a physical connection; their bookshelves are made out of wood from gymnasium bleachers, representing over 40 high schools and universities in Oregon. 

“Ken Kesey went to school here in Eugene, and the one time I met him I told him I built this place in part out of gymnasium bleachers from his high school,” Landfield said. “He qualified for the heavyweight in the Olympics, so he was a great athlete before he was a writer. He told me, ‘I kicked a lot of ass in that gym.’”

Landfield got into the book business because he wanted to be a writer, but the experience has grown into something much more. From getting the approval of Kesey to helping change the neighborhood, it’s been a rewarding experience for him and has benefited the community in the process. 

“I thought I’d work in a bookstore for a couple years, finish up my books and then become a famous writer. But paying the rent took all the time and energy. I never dreamt of that,” Landfield said. “Businesses like this have to fail before they succeed. That’s the wonder of Tsunami. People come in every day and sing the praises of it and thank us for their personal reasons. It’s very heartwarming, but it’s very humbling, and it gives you real purpose.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Owner of Tsunami Books, Scott Landfield, sorts a stack of childrens books that the store may buy from a customer. Tsunami Books is an independent bookstore selling a wide selection of used and new titles located in Eugene, Ore. They also sell various artwork made by different artists, and will hold community events, and shows year around.
Photos: Tsunami Books
Punxsutawney Phil’s shadow is casting doubt
Sabai Cafe &amp; Bar located at 27 Oakway Center, Eugene, OR 97401. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Sabai: A restaurant birthed from romance
Attendees gather to see the displayed art and enjoy free smoothies and sushi at the Process and Projects Exihibition in the Erb Memorial Union. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
‘Process and Projects’: The craft center’s latest exhibition
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
From the cellar to the sky: ‘The Brutalist’ harshly illuminates the realities of modern America
Noa Schwartz
Remembering David Lynch: “the individual is cosmic”
More in books
Steve Poltz performed the Greatest Show of His Life, at Tsunami Books in Eugene, Ore. Friday night Jan. 31.
Photos: Steve Poltz Performs at Tsunami Books, The Greatest Show of His Life
TikTok, a video-sharing social media app, is popular among teens and young adults. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
What a TikTok ban would mean for BookTok
Noa Schwartz
Explore the allure and dark history behind Hollywood’s elite with “Oscar Wars”
Smith Family Bookstore is located at 525 Willamette Street in Eugene, Ore. The Emerald takes a look at five of the most prevalent bookstores in Eugene. (Emerald/Ian Enger)
How to read more in 2025
Noa Schwartz
Book clubs in the digital age
Noa Schwartz
An inside look into the career playing a vital part in the publishing industry: book editors
More in Features
Reviews with Riley: Riley's Favorites (Episode 4)
Reviews with Riley: Riley's Favorites (Episode 4)
Daily Emerald launches Waddle
Daily Emerald launches Waddle
A child from the infant classroom at the Co-Op Family Center off of Patterson St in Eugene, Ore. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
UO community speaks on the impact of proposed budget cuts on Co-Op Family Center
Carson Streich (41) maneuvers the puck around Patrick Liu (81). The Oregon Ducks men’s hockey team faced off against the University of California Golden Bears on Feb. 2, 2025 at the Rink Exchange in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon men's hockey drops second straight game to Cal, 3-2
Oregon guard TJ Bamba (5) walks onto the court. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Cornhuskers defeated the University of Oregon Ducks 77-71. Now 16-6 in the season, the Ducks will go on to face Michigan Wolverines on February, 5. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon men's basketball loses to Nebraska, 77-71
Noah Easterson (23) fights off the cal defender The Oregon Ducks take on the Cal Bears on Febuary 1st at the Rink exchange in Eugene, Ore. (Darby Winter/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon hockey falls to the University of California, 6-5