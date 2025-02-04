The Most Popular Sports Teams to Bet on in Oregon

In Oregon, sports betting is pretty big, especially given the ever-changing landscape of sports betting all across the US. It’s diverse, exciting – and getting more and more popular.

And that’s partly because of the state’s diverse athletic interests. From big-name professional franchises to powerhouse collegiate teams, they catch the attention – and hearts – of bettors from all over the state and the country!

Here, we’re going to look at some of the most popular teams to bet on in Oregon – and what makes them so great.

Portland Trail Blazers – NBA

This is Oregon’s only team in the major professional sports leagues – so it has to be top of the list, right? The Portland Trail Blazers have been the biggest part of the state’s sports culture since they were created in 1970.

They’ve had some success as well – they managed to clinch their first (and only) NBA Championship in 1977 and thus made their name in basketball history. Over the decades that followed, they’ve been home to some of the biggest NBA legends, including Clyde Drexler, Bill Walton, and Damian Lillard.

Unsurprisingly, their games are always incredibly popular with local bettors – and their consistent performances and incredibly passionate fan base make them, arguably, the biggest name on the Oregon betting scene.

Portland Timbers – MLS

Soccer has also started to become pretty popular in Oregon (although not quite as big as it is in UK sports betting just yet!) And a lot of this is due to the success of the Portland Timbers.

The team was originally established back in 2009 and it wasn’t long before they became a tour de force in Major League Soccer – and even won the MLS Cup in 2015. If you’re lucky enough to go to one of their matches at Providence Park, you’ll get to experience the electrifying atmosphere for yourself – as you get caught up with the support and excitement from the Timbers Army.

Seattle Seahawks – NFL

Oregon might not have its own NFL team, but that just means that the Seattle Seahawks – based in Washington, have quite a few followers in Oregon.

And they’re a pretty good team to support! The Seahawks consistently make the playoffs – and their Super Bowl win in the 2013 season has made them a real favorite with local football fans – and, of course, bettors.

University of Oregon Ducks – NCAA

Of course, we have to touch on College sports, which will always hold a special place in Oregon’s athletic culture – and it’s the University of Oregon Ducks that lead the charge. The Ducks have a football program that’s become famous for its high-octane offense and innovative play – and this has made them a force to be reckoned with in the Pac-12 Conference.

They’ve appeared in lots of major bowl games and they also finished second in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship back in 2015. They’re also pretty good at Basketball and track and field – and have produced an impressive number of pro athletes. It’s worth noting, however, that betting on college sports in Oregon is subject to different regulations, but when it is available, the Ducks are always worth a bet.

Oregon State University Beavers – NCAA

We also have to mention the Oregon State Beavers, who represent Oregon State University – and are also popular for collegiate sports betting in the state. The baseball program is certainly worth looking at – as they’ve managed to secure an impressive number of College World Series titles – with championships in 2006, 2007, and again 2018.

They’ve also had some success with their football and basketball teams – which is why punters love to put their time and energy into Beavers’ games.

Portland Thorns FC – NWSL

Last on our list, we have Portland Thorns FC – the women’s soccer team that has a very decent following in Oregon. The Thorns have won a number of championships and they have a roster that’s filled with top talent from all over the world.

Both Sport and sports betting in Oregon has never been in a better place… and with so many impressive teams to support, that’s hardly a surprise!