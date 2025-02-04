JPEG vs PNG: Which Format Is Better to Use?

JPEG (or JPG) and PNG – two titans in the world of image formats, both have widespread adoption but differ in their strengths and limitations. The choice depends on how you use your files since it affects how you store, post pictures on the web, edit, print, and share visual content.

So, what on earth are these two popular formats? What is the difference between PNG and JPG? And when is it better to use each of them? Let’s sort things out.

Pros & Cons of JPG and PNG Formats

JPEG Format

JPEG is a brainchild of the Joint Photographic Experts Group that saw the world in 1992 and, since then, has been considered the standard compressed file type for digital photography. The format is renowned for its ability to balance a smaller image size with the highest quality possible.

Pros:

Images are much quicker to load, share, and download

Every web browser, editing tool, and photo viewer can open JPGs

Supports a complete color spectrum

Minimal post-production work is required, as image contrast, sharpening, and white balance are often well-adjusted

Cons:

Heavy compression may degrade image quality

Does not support animation and layers

PNG File Format

PNG (the Portable Network Graphics format) was launched in 1995 as a more versatile alternative to GIF. The point is that the Graphics Interchange Format had a limited range of only 256 colors and required a patent license, so PNG was designed to handle these drawbacks. IT specialist Oliver Fromme first called it PING (a recursive acronym for ‘PING is not GIF’), which was eventually shortened to PNG.

Pros:

Crystal clear image quality irrespective of dimensions

Supports lots of colors and shades

Supports transparency

Can be easily viewed through any device and app

Cons:

Takes more storage space

Has no animation support

Key Difference between PNG and JPG

JPEG/JPG PNG Compression Designed to store high-quality pictures in the smallest possible size, JPEGs use lossy compression to make files more compact. That is, some image data is permanently deleted during the process. Even though lossy compression may lead to a slight quality reduction, the changes often remain almost unnoticeable. For that reason, the format is often used for digital photography. PNG files are distinguished by lossless compression, meaning that such images lose no data when compressed. This results in better quality of the pictures and also affects their size, making PNGs take more space wherever you store or publish them. Due to the lossless compression, PNG is ideal for graphics, high-detail images, screenshots, and logos. File size Due to smaller file sizes, JPGs are more convenient to store, faster to open, and easier to share. PNG files are typically 2 to 10 times larger than JPGs, depending on the data they store. Transparency JPG images do not support transparency. Therefore, they cannot be layered with other pictures or placed over various backgrounds. PNGs support alpha transparency, so transparent pixels are not filled with color, allowing you to blend them with different backgrounds and create overlays.

PNG or JPG? Best Use Cases for Each Format

If you are curious about which format will match your needs better, learn when JPG and PNG prove to be the most efficient:

Web use: when choosing PNG or JPG for web publishing, keep in mind that smaller file size gives compressed JPGs an edge due to the considerable reduction in loading times. This contributes to a smoother user experience and may even boost the SEO ranking of a website.

Editing: while JPEGs can handle simple file modifications efficiently, PNG is a preferred format when it comes to intricate editing (working on different image layers, adding metadata details, etc.).

Storing: heavy PNGs consume a significant amount of space, so it’s better to opt for JPG when you need to store hundreds or even thousands of images.

Printing: when printing pictures, we do not want the pixels to be distorted or stretched, so high-resolution PNG images work better for this purpose. However, if your JPG is of high quality, you can safely use it for printing as well.

Sharing: smaller JPGs are quicker and more convenient to share compared to PNGs. But if you transfer just several pictures and want to maintain their top quality, PNG will be a better choice.

How to Switch between JPG and PNG Easily

With an advanced online JPG to PNG converter like PDF Guru, you can switch between file formats instantly using any device. Such tools implement superior conversion algorithms to preserve the quality of your images, while a simple interface makes the process hassle-free. Here’s how to change formats online:

Find a converter you trust and upload the needed JPG image following on-site instructions. Click the button to convert your file to PNG (the process is automatic). Download the PNG image on your device.

The best converters also allow you to convert PNG to JPG as well as switch to a variety of other formats, including GIF, WEBP, SVG, and HEIC, to name a few.

Final Thoughts

Now, you are armed with all the knowledge to choose between JPG and PNG and keep your visual content crisp. To get the most out of it, remember the basic rule: PNG for graphics, JPG for photos. Furthermore, do not be afraid to experiment with both image types to define which suits you better – online converters will help you switch between them quickly and easily.