Beergarden: cultivating variety and community

When it comes to going out for food or drinks with family and friends, it’s hard to find a place that can satisfy everyone’s cravings. Whether someone in your party doesn’t like to drink beer or someone doesn’t like spicy food, there is always something up for debate. At Beergarden, there is no shortage of options for everyone when it comes to food, beverages, fun events or just a good time.

Located on West 6th Avenue in Eugene, Beergarden has served as a watering hole for Eugene residents and a place where the community has been built for ten years now. Once you walk in, you are surrounded by beautiful woodwork that gives it a retro and comforting feel that hints at Beergarden’s history.

In 2014, Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, a similar restaurant in Eugene, closed up shop, and before the restaurant said goodbye for good, numerous decorations from the building were salvaged to be used in Beergarden’s construction. The bar, ceiling, art, booths, fireplaces and tables at Beergarden continue the legacy of Marie Callender’s with all those components making up 90% of the bar area.

Once you get up to the bar, you are greeted by an army of 42 taps that consist of a plethora of drink options, including different styles of beer, cider, wine and non-alcoholic kombucha. Along with the taps, Beergarden offers a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cans and bottles and a cocktail bar with a menu changing every season with new fresh drinks. Once you grab a drink, there is plenty of seating on the patio and indoors. You will also have to decide between five food trucks what you want to eat.

“ You don’t have to be a beer drinker to come here and enjoy something. We have such a big variety of items, and with the food trucks, you can come with your family and you don’t all have to eat one style of food,” Deidre Brown, Beergarden’s co-manager and assistant administrator, said. “You can pick anything from Cosmic Charlie’s to getting an awesome grilled cheese to getting Hawaiian.”

Beergarden would not be such a special place if it weren’t for the events that it hosts, which fosters its lively community. Trivia is hosted on Tuesdays, Bingo on Wednesdays and local bands perform live music on Thursdays and Saturdays. Along with weekly events, Beergarden has partnered with local nonprofits such as the Safety and Hope Alliance for domestic violence awareness, and Lucky Paws to support dog adoptions.

One event to keep on your radar is Beergarden’s Boneyard takeover that leads into March Madness. Boneyard Beer will have a tap takeover featuring all their hit brews paired with bluegrass and bacon specials every night from February 20-23.

“For March Madness, we base it off of the basketball. It’s the same dates competing against Public House, so we each pick four beers and they do four beers as well,” Brianna Gordon, co-manager and beer-buyer, said. “Then they battle against each other, and people come in and make their votes for their favorite beer.”

From the selection of beverages, food and events, Beergarden is a special place for not only the Eugene community, but also the ones who cultivate the garden. There is truly something for everyone and it is a space to always feel appreciated by the welcoming family of employees, once you step through the door.

“ It really is just a big family. You care about everyone you work with and everyone coming through the doors; it’s pretty special,” Maggie Logvin said. “I’ve bartended around town, and no place has ever had this much friendship, community and also professionalism at the same time.”

Beergarden’s wide selection of food and drinks combined with special community events create a different experience each time.