Love is in the air: Eugene’s top date night spots for a memorable Valentine’s Day

Looking to make your Valentine’s Day extra special this year? Look no further. Plan ahead and make a reservation at one of these Eugene restaurants to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

Poppi’s Anatolia



This Indian-Greek eatery has been a staple of the Eugene community since 1977, offering a blend of vibrant flavors and warm hospitality. Poppi’s is nestled in a charming old Eugene building, and its walls are adorned with colorful tapestries and string lights that create an inviting, intimate atmosphere.

The menu is extensive, featuring a variety of flavorful dishes that cater to every palate, but the Garides saganaki is a true highlight. Served sizzling in a cast iron dish, this standout dish combines tender prawns with a rich, savory mix of vegetables and creamy feta, creating an unforgettable dining experience.

Beyond the food, Poppi’s ambiance is what makes it a top choice for date nights. The cozy, eclectic décor and relaxed vibe make it an exciting spot to connect with a partner, whether you’re sharing a romantic dinner for two or celebrating a special occasion.

Bar Purlieu



Located on Willamette Street, Bar Purlieu offers modern French dishes with a Pacific Northwest influence. This farm-to-table restaurant adjusts its menu seasonally, featuring classic French staples like steak frites and duck confit, which showcase rich, hearty flavors. The dishes evoke the feeling of dining in a small Parisian bistro, blending traditional techniques with fresh, local ingredients.

The bar complements the dining experience with a selection of refreshing cocktails, crafted by bartenders known for their visually striking presentations. Bar Purlieu’s intimate atmosphere and attention to detail creates a dining experience you won’t forget, right in the heart of Eugene.

Party Bar



In downtown Eugene, Party Bar offers a lively and welcoming dining experience that combines innovative cuisine with a warm, relaxed atmosphere. The rotating menu keeps diners engaged, featuring an array of oysters and inventive dishes like albacore tuna tostadas, southern greens and cast iron cornbread. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared, showcasing bold, satisfying flavors that make every bite memorable.

With its festive and approachable setting, Party Bar is a fantastic choice for a romantic evening on Valentine’s Day. Party Bar’s blend of playful energy and local character captures the spirit of Eugene, making it a unique and enjoyable destination for any date night.

Eugene offers a variety of unforgettable date night destinations, perfect for celebrating Valentine’s Day with your special someone. Whether you’re savoring the cozy charm and bold flavors of Poppi’s Anatolia, experiencing the refined elegance of Bar Purlieu or enjoying the lively atmosphere and creative cuisine at Party Bar, there’s a spot for everyone.