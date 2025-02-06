Donate
Housing
Ethos
Love is in the air: Eugene’s top date night spots for a memorable Valentine’s Day

These three date night restaurants will make your Valentine’s Day extra special. All three restaurants offer a different vibe, but there is a place for everyone
Fern Peva, A&C ReporterFebruary 6, 2025
Top 10 Valentine’s Date Night Spots

Looking to make your Valentine’s Day extra special this year? Look no further. Plan ahead and make a reservation at one of these Eugene restaurants to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

Poppi’s Anatolia

This Indian-Greek eatery has been a staple of the Eugene community since 1977, offering a blend of vibrant flavors and warm hospitality. Poppi’s is nestled in a charming old Eugene building, and its walls are adorned with colorful tapestries and string lights that create an inviting, intimate atmosphere.

Poppi’s Anatolia is a Greek restaurant located on Willamette St, Eugene, Ore. They serve as an Indian & Greek eatery wish dishes such as curry and Gyros. (Anna Liv Myklebust)

The menu is extensive, featuring a variety of flavorful dishes that cater to every palate, but the Garides saganaki is a true highlight. Served sizzling in a cast iron dish, this standout dish combines tender prawns with a rich, savory mix of vegetables and creamy feta, creating an unforgettable dining experience.

Poppi’s Anatolia is a Greek restaurant located on Willamette St, Eugene, Ore. They serve as an Indian & Greek eatery. This is one of their menu items, Gyros. (Anna Liv Myklebust)

Beyond the food, Poppi’s ambiance is what makes it a top choice for date nights. The cozy, eclectic décor and relaxed vibe make it an exciting spot to connect with a partner, whether you’re sharing a romantic dinner for two or celebrating a special occasion.

Bar Purlieu

Located on Willamette Street, Bar Purlieu offers modern French dishes with a Pacific Northwest influence. This farm-to-table restaurant adjusts its menu seasonally, featuring classic French staples like steak frites and duck confit, which showcase rich, hearty flavors. The dishes evoke the feeling of dining in a small Parisian bistro, blending traditional techniques with fresh, local ingredients.

Bar Purlieu is located on Willamette St, Eugene, Ore. They are a French eatery that serves also cocktails and wine. (Anna Liv Myklebust)

The bar complements the dining experience with a selection of refreshing cocktails, crafted by bartenders known for their visually striking presentations. Bar Purlieu’s intimate atmosphere and attention to detail creates a dining experience you won’t forget, right in the heart of Eugene.

Party Bar

In downtown Eugene, Party Bar offers a lively and welcoming dining experience that combines innovative cuisine with a warm, relaxed atmosphere. The rotating menu keeps diners engaged, featuring an array of oysters and inventive dishes like albacore tuna tostadas, southern greens and cast iron cornbread. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared, showcasing bold, satisfying flavors that make every bite memorable.

Party Bar is located on Broadway, Eugene, Ore. They serve small plates such as oysters, garlic bread, and craft beer and wine. (Anna Liv Myklebust)

With its festive and approachable setting, Party Bar is a fantastic choice for a romantic evening on Valentine’s Day. Party Bar’s blend of playful energy and local character captures the spirit of Eugene, making it a unique and enjoyable destination for any date night.

Eugene offers a variety of unforgettable date night destinations, perfect for celebrating Valentine’s Day with your special someone. Whether you’re savoring the cozy charm and bold flavors of Poppi’s Anatolia, experiencing the refined elegance of Bar Purlieu or enjoying the lively atmosphere and creative cuisine at Party Bar, there’s a spot for everyone.

