Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement

A brunch lover’s guide to Eugene

These brunch cafes and restaurants are perfect for your morning debrief with friends
Andres Baisch, A&C ReporterFebruary 7, 2025
MADI_MATHER

The Brails Omelet—consisting of bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese—is served with hash browns and toast. Located on Willamette St. and 5th Ave., Brails remains open for business during the pandemic with outdoor seating and take-out options. Brails is one popular choice for brunch in the city of Eugene, Ore., Feb. 8, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

On a weekend morning after a long night out, a carb-filled, greasy brunch may be the only proper antidote for last night’s bad choices. From a traditional diner experience to waffles served up in a jazzy cafe, Eugene has many options to brunch away your hangover.

Brail’s Restaurant

As the closest breakfast spot to campus and the West University neighborhoods, Brail’s on Willamette Street is a popular spot for members of the UO community on the weekends. If you’re alone or in a hurry, grab a spot at the old-timey red diner seats.’

brails
brails

Brail’s manager Forrest Rasmussen has worked practically every position at the diner. After serving, bussing tables and washing dishes, Rasmussen is now going on seven years as manager at Brail’s.

Brail’s is a community staple, with its classic diner atmosphere and familiar faces, and Rasmussen takes pride in managing the establishment.

“I have probably 100 regulars I see at least once a week,” Rasmussen said.

The cuisine is a fusion of classic American breakfast and Korean dishes. Beloved late owner Sang Joo “Joy” Knudtson, blended the two cuisines for a unique brunch experience.

Brail’s fried rice and teriyaki omelets, priced at $12.25 and $12.50, are popular Korean spins on classic diner food. Brail’s also has a weekday special for $9.25, complete with an egg, your choice of breakfast meat, hash browns and toast.

“We don’t want you to spend a million dollars to get breakfast,” Rasmussen said.

Brail’s serves relatively large dishes, so you’ll likely leave with leftovers for brunch the next day.

Lion & Owl

Lion & Owl is one of Eugene’s most popular brunch-focused restaurants. Owners Kirsten Hansen and Crystal Platt met while working together at the French restaurant Marche and they combined Platt’s cooking expertise with Hansen’s love of wine and hospitality to make Lion & Owl.

Lion and Owl Brunch is a restaurant located on E 11th Ave. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Lion and Owl Brunch is a restaurant located on E 11th Ave. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

Lion & Owl prides itself on having some less-than-typical brunch offerings. The pancakes are not just your standard fluffy short stacks. Lion & Owl’s pancakes are oat or buckwheat with seasonal toppings. This winter season enjoy your cakes with sugared pecans, caramelized bananas and a rum maple syrup for $15.

“We are very vegetable focused,” Hansen said. “We really like to showcase what’s grown here (in the Willamette Valley).”

Hansen’s love for cocktails is on display in the wide selection of unique boozy drinks. While seasonal mimosas like cranberry and blood orange are a go-to, Hansen recommends their spin on an espresso martini. The “up and at’em” contains vodka, a local coffee liqueur and a dry curacao, and is topped off with espresso and milk for $15.

If you’re looking for somewhere to bring visitors or parents, Lion & Owl brings you the hearty vegetation of the Willamette Valley.

Jazzy Ladies Cafe & Club

Right across the street from the Graduate downtown, Jazzy Ladies Cafe & Club offers classic brunch, fun drinks and gluten-free items from locally sourced ingredients.

Michelle Reid is coming up on a decade of owning Jazzy Ladies this September. Reid encourages all visitors to pair the Amaretto mimosa with their choice of brunch. At $12 a glass, this italian spin on the classic mimosa incorporates sweet amaretto liqueur for a delicious brunch time refreshment.

As for brunch plates, the best seller at Jazzy Ladies are the breakfast enchiladas. “It’s pretty unique. We use homemade ranchero sauce,” Reid said.

For its proximity to downtown, Jazzy Ladies is a great spot to go on a weekend visit to Eugene. Gluten-free dishes are also available for those with dietary restrictions.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Top 10 Valentine&#8217;s Date Night Spots
Love is in the air: Eugene’s top date night spots for a memorable Valentine’s Day
Plenty of Beers, Zero Fears: Beergarden.
Beergarden: cultivating variety and community
On Jan. 14, six people were shot outside of the WOW Hall during a concert. The WOW hall is currently raising money for the community to provide help for those who are experiencing trauma from the event. The WOW Hall is a music and performing arts center in Eugene, Ore. (Serei Hendrie/ Emerald)
The Perfect Storm settles into the Willamette Valley
Owner of Tsunami Books, Scott Landfield, sorts a stack of childrens books that the store may buy from a customer. Tsunami Books is an independent bookstore selling a wide selection of used and new titles located in Eugene, Ore. They also sell various artwork made by different artists, and will hold community events, and shows year around.
Tsunami Books: the rise of a community-owned cultural cornerstone
Owner of Tsunami Books, Scott Landfield, sorts a stack of childrens books that the store may buy from a customer. Tsunami Books is an independent bookstore selling a wide selection of used and new titles located in Eugene, Ore. They also sell various artwork made by different artists, and will hold community events, and shows year around.
Photos: Tsunami Books
Punxsutawney Phil’s shadow is casting doubt
More in Features
Cue the Commentary: All things books, media, and BookTok (Episode 3)
Cue the Commentary: All things books, media, and BookTok (Episode 3)
Noa Schwartz
‘Huge’ aquifer discovered underneath the Oregon Cascades
ASUO Speaker of the Legislature, Taliek Lopez-DuBoff, peering at a presntation from the UO MMA Club. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Results of ASUO’s winter special election
The coffee shop has the dairy-free favorite, oat milk. Glass House coffee shop is nestled in the Whiteaker area of Eugene.(Ali Watson/Emerald)
New coffee shop opens near UO campus
The Raging Grannies, a group of grandmothers from Eugene, Ore. who sing to promote social and economic equality attending the "We Fight Back" rally, adorned with signage and pins supporting their cause. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Nowicki: Political burnout is coming soon to people near you
President Scholz talks with attendees at the summer ice cream social. The University of Oregon hosted a meet-and-greet with President John Karl Scholz on July 12, 2023. (Nicholas Walcott/University Communications)
Scholz launches new UO strategic plan
More in food-drink
Sabai Cafe &amp; Bar located at 27 Oakway Center, Eugene, OR 97401. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Sabai: A restaurant birthed from romance
GrassRoots Garden prepares for their upcoming Winter Harvest; their garden is apart of the Food For Lane County Gardens Program in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2025. (Jordan Martin/Emerald)
Eating with the seasons: Winter gardening in Eugene
Shake up dry January with a few fun mocktails
Shake up dry January with a few fun mocktails
Mama Mayra's Kitchen specializes in homemade Mexican food including breakfast burritos, tacos, soups and more in Eugene, Ore. Dec 10, 2024 (Jordan Martin/Emerald)
Menudo at Mama Mayra’s: a traditional Mexican dish to try this holiday season
(Photo by&#160;Stephan H.&#160;on&#160;Unsplash)
A guide to throwing the perfect holiday party
Silver Falls Brewery is located on East 5th Ave. near 5th Street Public Market in Downtown Eugene. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Delete some brews at one of Eugene’s newest breweries     