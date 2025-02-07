A brunch lover’s guide to Eugene

On a weekend morning after a long night out, a carb-filled, greasy brunch may be the only proper antidote for last night’s bad choices. From a traditional diner experience to waffles served up in a jazzy cafe, Eugene has many options to brunch away your hangover.

Brail’s Restaurant

As the closest breakfast spot to campus and the West University neighborhoods, Brail’s on Willamette Street is a popular spot for members of the UO community on the weekends. If you’re alone or in a hurry, grab a spot at the old-timey red diner seats.’

Brail’s manager Forrest Rasmussen has worked practically every position at the diner. After serving, bussing tables and washing dishes, Rasmussen is now going on seven years as manager at Brail’s.

Brail’s is a community staple, with its classic diner atmosphere and familiar faces, and Rasmussen takes pride in managing the establishment.

“I have probably 100 regulars I see at least once a week,” Rasmussen said.

The cuisine is a fusion of classic American breakfast and Korean dishes. Beloved late owner Sang Joo “Joy” Knudtson, blended the two cuisines for a unique brunch experience.

Brail’s fried rice and teriyaki omelets, priced at $12.25 and $12.50, are popular Korean spins on classic diner food. Brail’s also has a weekday special for $9.25, complete with an egg, your choice of breakfast meat, hash browns and toast.

“We don’t want you to spend a million dollars to get breakfast,” Rasmussen said.

Brail’s serves relatively large dishes, so you’ll likely leave with leftovers for brunch the next day.

Lion & Owl



Lion & Owl is one of Eugene’s most popular brunch-focused restaurants. Owners Kirsten Hansen and Crystal Platt met while working together at the French restaurant Marche and they combined Platt’s cooking expertise with Hansen’s love of wine and hospitality to make Lion & Owl.

Lion & Owl prides itself on having some less-than-typical brunch offerings. The pancakes are not just your standard fluffy short stacks. Lion & Owl’s pancakes are oat or buckwheat with seasonal toppings. This winter season enjoy your cakes with sugared pecans, caramelized bananas and a rum maple syrup for $15.

“We are very vegetable focused,” Hansen said. “We really like to showcase what’s grown here (in the Willamette Valley).”

Hansen’s love for cocktails is on display in the wide selection of unique boozy drinks. While seasonal mimosas like cranberry and blood orange are a go-to, Hansen recommends their spin on an espresso martini. The “up and at’em” contains vodka, a local coffee liqueur and a dry curacao, and is topped off with espresso and milk for $15.

If you’re looking for somewhere to bring visitors or parents, Lion & Owl brings you the hearty vegetation of the Willamette Valley.

Jazzy Ladies Cafe & Club



Right across the street from the Graduate downtown, Jazzy Ladies Cafe & Club offers classic brunch, fun drinks and gluten-free items from locally sourced ingredients.

Michelle Reid is coming up on a decade of owning Jazzy Ladies this September. Reid encourages all visitors to pair the Amaretto mimosa with their choice of brunch. At $12 a glass, this italian spin on the classic mimosa incorporates sweet amaretto liqueur for a delicious brunch time refreshment.

As for brunch plates, the best seller at Jazzy Ladies are the breakfast enchiladas. “It’s pretty unique. We use homemade ranchero sauce,” Reid said.

For its proximity to downtown, Jazzy Ladies is a great spot to go on a weekend visit to Eugene. Gluten-free dishes are also available for those with dietary restrictions.