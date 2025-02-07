Donate
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Kedre Luschar, Oregon softball, roll past Buffalo for 15-1 run-rule win

Faces new and old helped the Ducks clinch a season-opening victory
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Writer
February 7, 2025
KK Humphreys (13) and Kedre Luschar (1) celebrate the end of the first inning by sharing a high five.The Oregon Softball team secures the win 11-3 over Oregon State in game 1 of their Rivalry Series, hosted at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 19, 2024. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

On a team with six newcomers in the lineup a semi-familiar face made her presence felt in the Ducks’ 21-1 season-opening win over Buffalo. 

Kedre Luschar — often known for her defensive contributions — hammered a grand slam in the Ducks’ run-rule victory. 

After finishing the 2024 season with a .192 batting average on a team loaded with experience, Luschar hit the weight room this past offseason, vowing to up her power potential.  

“She’s probably one of our strongest athletes,” head coach Melyssa Lombardi said before the season of Luschar. “You wouldn’t think that because she’s so long and slender, but she’s tough and has some physical strength.”

Her work has already paid off as Luschar (2-4, five RBI’s) got to circle the bases after her first-career homer just a few pitches into her senior season.

Luschar’s homer propelled a six-run first inning, allowing the Ducks ample cushion as they settled in with their new roster. It’s the Ducks’ first season-opening win since 2022. 

More runs came in the second when Stefani Ma’ake blasted a home run to left, scoring three. The Ducks added on in the fourth with Katie Flannery’s two-run home run capping off a five-run inning. 

Kai Luschar, Kedre’s sister and staple of Oregon’s recent teams, went 3-4 with a pair of stolen bases. Emma Cox was 2-3 with a double in her first collegiate action and Paige Sinicki recorded a single, walked twice and scored a pair of runs. 

Oregon’s offense dominated behind a clinical one-two pitching combination as well, with Lyndsey Grein tossing 3.1 one-run innings of work and Staci Chambers finishing the job. 

Grein finished with four strikeouts while walking only three. Her only real trouble came in the fourth when she allowed a walk and a single before Chambers came in to shut the door after allowing an inherited runner to score. There were plenty of other pleasing developments in the win, the Ducks’ first as a Big Ten team. 

Transfer players and freshmen were 7-12 with 10 RBI’s and added all four innings of work from the circle. 

Cox, a freshman, looked the part at catcher, recording a pair of hits and holding Buffalo without a stolen base. 

But perhaps most importantly, on a team likely in need of more veteran contributions going forward, Kedre Luschar’s newfound power and outfield savvy helped spur the Ducks’ lineup. 

Oregon takes on Southern Utah later on Friday at 12:30. 

