A day in the life of Eugene-Springfield firefighters

When not putting out house fires, firefighters at the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department Station 2 still find ways to put their training to good use
Stephanie Hensley
February 10, 2025

Before most people have had their cup of coffee, the firefighters at Eugene-Springfield Fire Station 2 are already gearing up for their day –– checking equipment, reviewing emergency calls and preparing for their upcoming shift at 8 a.m.

Crews will typically work 24 to 48 hour shifts, rotating each morning to the following crew. 

Crews may come in before their shifts for gear and equipment checks before getting an update from the previous shift. The amount of firefighters on shift varies from station to station, but Station 2 tends to have three to nine people on shift. 

Their morning starts with breakfast made by crew members on shift working on the grill or in the kitchen, filling the common area with the smell of fresh coffee and bacon. A large table held donated food from various community members, including cookies, muffins and other baked goods. 

The majority of calls received will be medical issues, but house fires are still common due to kitchen accidents and other mishaps. 

EMT-Paramedic Dave McNeil and paramedic Evan Sloan went out on their first call of the day at roughly  9:15 a.m. During the 15 minute drive, McNeil and Sloan discussed previous calls they had been on as well as McNeil’s overtime hours. 

McNeil, who lives in Redmond, Oregon, drives approximately 150 miles for his shift at the station, which can make working overtime difficult. 

Sloan sat with the patient in the back of the ambulance, gathering their medical history as well as recent health issues. Throughout the ride to the hospital, Sloan remained patient and calm through the ordeal. 

Sloan said that going back to his training is essential for staying prepared during situations like that. 

“We do extensive amounts of training to always be prepared for a handful of environments,” Sloan said. “As far as during the day, it’s essential… you’re familiar with what you have in the back, (and) familiar with what you need. Just being familiar with your equipment is where it’s at.” 

McNeil added onto the importance of maintaining composure, explaining that first responders will often distance themselves emotionally to remain clear-headed in critical moments.

“It becomes a puzzle and not so much a person,” McNeil said. “Not so much to dehumanize them, but to make sure you remain calm because if you invest yourself emotionally into that moment, that’s when you start making irrational or emotional decisions.” 

Both Sloan and McNeil stayed with the patient for almost an hour before they received treatment. As the pair left the hospital, they noticed that another ambulance left behind their gurney and remained with it until the ambulance returned. 

Firefighter Andy and one of the Eugene Springfield paramedics talk to a Daily Emerald reporter. (Miles Cull/Emerald) (Miles Cull)

Back at the station, the other firefighters were seated in the common area, eating breakfast, discussing the lack of ambulances and their upcoming drill later on in the day. 

According to firefighter Andy Goodenough, some firefighters don’t go straight into the service. Some of the crew members, on both the current shift and other shifts, had either become firefighters straight after graduation or pursued other careers. 

The Station 2 crew includes former Navy SEALS, construction workers and even a professional kayaker. 

Goodenough, who has been with ESFD for a little over 16 years, studied business in college before coming into the fire service after being persuaded by a friend. 

“Once I started doing it, I never looked back,” Goodenough said. “I started the training for it and I was pretty fortunate to get a job early on.”

When they’re not on call, firefighters dedicate time to training and equipment checks to ensure they’re ready for any emergency. 

On Friday, Jan. 31, the Station 2 crew conducted a drill using their aerial, making sure that water flowed properly and practicing its deployment for a potential high-rise fire.

The aerial on a fire engine is a platform that extends upwards, allowing firefighters to climb to higher places and/or extinguish fires that are high up. During the drill the aerial shooting out approximately 1,200 gallons of water per minute, drenching the already rain-soaked ground. 

By the time they leave the station, firefighters will go over updates from their shift to the incoming crew, ensuring a smooth transition and staying prepared for whatever comes next. 

Whether responding to medical emergencies, house fires or running essential drills, the firefighters at Station 2 remain committed to their training. 

