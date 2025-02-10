How to Prepare for a Consultation With a TBI Attorney

If you or your loved one has suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI), you are probably facing a lot of uncertainty. Work becomes challenging or impossible, medical bills pile up, and life changes. The last thing you need is to feel overwhelmed about meeting with an attorney. In this guide, we will explore how you can prepare for your first consultation with a TBI attorney so you can get the most out of it.

Gather important documents

Paperwork might not be the most exciting part of the process, but it is crucial. Your attorney will need as much information as you can provide to evaluate your case properly. Here are what you should bring:

Medical records, including doctors’ notes, hospital visits, treatment plans, and any diagnosis related to your brain injury

Official report of the accident.

Insurance information inducing health insurance, auto insurance if applicable, and other correspondence with insurance regarding your injury.

Employment records: if you had to miss work due to injury, bring pay stubs, employer correspondence, and other disability claims.

Witness statements: if anyone saw the accident happen, their testimony could be valuable.

Provide visual evidence of the accident scene, your injuries, or other relevant information.

Note important details about your injury

Even if you think you will remember everything, it is best to write them down. Memory can be unreliable especially when dealing with TBI. take note of when and where the injury occurred. How it happened to the best of your recollection. Symptoms you have expanded since the injury. Treatments you have received and their effectiveness, and how your daily life has changed due to the injury.

Prepare a list of questions

A good lawyer like Garland, Samuel & Loeb TBI Attorneys will answer your questions thoroughly, but it might help if you have a list ready. Some questions you may want to ask include:How much experience do you have with TBI cases?

What strengths and weaknesses do you see in my case?

Do you work on contingency or do I pay upfront?

How long do you think this case will take?

Do you think my case is likely to settle or go to trial?

How often will we communicate and what’s the best way to reach you?

Be open and honest

Your attorney is on your side, but they can only help you if they have the whole picture. If you have had any pre-existing conditions, failed to follow medical advice, or anything else that might affect your case, be upfront about it. The last thing you need is for your lawyer to be blindsided later on.

Be realistic

Some TBI cases might be settled quickly, but others may take months or even years. Your attorney will give you a realistic idea what to expect. Be prepared for a process that will involve negotiations, possible court appearances, and lots of patience.

Endnote

Meeting with a TBI should not feel daunting, as they are there to help you. All you need is a little preparation to make the most of your consultation. Gathering the right documents, being honest, and knowing the right questions to ask can set you up for success.