Eugene’s top three trivia nights  

Looking for the best trivia nights in town? Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just in it for the food, these three Eugene spots offer the perfect mix of brain-teasing questions, great eats and lively crowds
Fern PevaFebruary 11, 2025
Will Geschke
Eugene is home to numerous bars that host trivia nights weekly. (Will Geschke/Emerald)

The world of Eugene trivia is vast and sometimes difficult to navigate. Where should a beginner start? Where do the experts go? What if the only thing that matters is the food? One thing is certain — these three trivia nights in Eugene are worth a visit.  

 

Monday – Public House, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Public House, located in a converted church, offers plenty of space to sit inside, outside or in unique seating options like couches and cozy chairs. The drinks are delicious, and the food is some of the best available at any trivia night. Moi Poki is a standout, offering a variety of fresh, flavorful ingredients to build a custom poke bowl. From Mediterranean to burgers and pizza, Public House has a food truck for everyone.  

As for the trivia, it’s a fan favorite. “I look forward to coming to trivia all week,” Amanda Miller, a trivia regular, said. “My husband and his friends are on one team and my friends and I are on another. It gets pretty intense.”  

Public House trivia offers a solid mix of challenging and familiar questions. It’s fun, and the venue is highly accessible with large seating areas and a variety of food and drinks.  

 

Tuesday – Beer Garden, 7 p.m.

Beer Garden trivia starts at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and is hosted by Geo. Answering is done by QR code, and the maximum number of people per team is eight. The vibe is great. The tables are packed, the beer is flowing and Geo’s questions are difficult, but a fun challenge. This is a good trivia night for beginners and is fun for die-hard trivia goers and newcomers alike.  

“My friends and I come here all the time,” Caitlyn Quade, a trivia goer, said. “I haven’t won yet, but my team, ‘The Three Blind Mice,’ is getting close to a win. I feel it.”  

It is important to mention that Beer Garden’s food truck selection is a 10/10. From Hawaiian food and poke to salmon fish and chips, the options are delicious and abundant. 

 

Wednesday – Drop Bear, 7 p.m.

Trivia at Drop Bear is hosted by trivia extraordinaire Brett Silva. This trivia is classic and based on the honor system, so no cheating. Be warned — Brett’s questions are difficult, but they may take the cake as the most interesting. Very often, the entire game has a theme, and players can earn extra points if they crack the code.  

“I only come to Brett’s trivia. He is the best! The questions are always so interesting, and the groups at Drop Bear get so competitive. It’s always such an exciting vibe in the middle of the week,” Aves Schwartz, a senior at the University of Oregon, said.  

If you’re new to trivia, I recommend starting at Drop Bear. Brett takes his time reading the questions, and players answer on a simple worksheet he provides. It’s a mix of maximum fun, ample competition and minimal stress.  

Deciding which trivia night to attend shouldn’t be a challenge — that’s what the trivia questions are for. 

