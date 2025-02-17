The man who sits on the Fenton Hall ledge: Graham

For two hours every day from Monday to Friday, students rush by Graham. He sits on the ledge outside of Fenton Hall holding a rotating plethora of signs that warn that the “collapse of humanity is imminent.” While he whistles, Graham waits for one thing: conversation.

“I am a life-long social outcast,” Graham said, matter-of-factly in a faintly English accent.

Graham grew up in England, but his career brought him to the United States more than a decade ago.

“I was a computer programmer and I worked for Kellogg (Brown & Root) –– not the cereal brand. They do heavy industrial work,” Graham said.

Now, his commute consists of an hour-long bus ride from his home outside of Cottage Grove.

“Cinderella had it very easy — she could call up a carriage whenever she pleases. I have to get out of here at 5 (p.m.) because that’s when the last bus is,” Graham said, with a smile.

While his background is in computer programming, Graham has broadened his perspective during his time at the University of Oregon.

“Actually, I am self-educated,” Graham said. “I have taken classes here. Biology, organic chemistry — that one I didn’t like so much. I found that I do not enjoy the style of learning. All they do is shovel the facts down your throat and then regurgitate it. But then you forget all of it.”

His desire to “think about things over a longer period of time, more deeply,” is reflected in his nine-year-long commitment to postulating outside of Fenton.

He admitted to feeling “bored” as he waited for people to approach him. However, he has an affinity for his spot on the ledge.

“When the leaves are out above me, there is some shade, and I choose a spot near the activity. Anywhere along this street would work, but this spot is particularly nice,” Graham said.

This action-filled location on East 13th Avenue has made him a witness to major events on campus. He said that he has even noticed a shift in student behavior.

“When I was in my teens, college campuses were marriage factories. I don’t often see couples holding hands,” Graham said. “Something very profound is going on, a change. People didn’t hug. Now, I see people embrace more, it is normal.”

Graham noted his observations on how the institution itself evolved.

“Phil Knight has essentially taken over the campus and turned it into a sports and party school.”

While he observes campus life for two hours each day, many people don’t pay Graham a second glance.

“People don’t often come up and talk to me,” Graham said.

However, those who do are often unwilling to engage with his “theories.”

“The people who come up are usually very pleasant, but I do feel that they’re just interested in a conversation,” Graham said. “When I start talking about the situation and how you really should have started to do something to save yourself yesterday they tend to back away.”

Graham said that he “is not looking for connection,” though he has some regular visitors.

“There is one girl who comes by every so often. We mostly talk about the weather,” Graham said.

Even those who do not stop when they pass by Graham might recognize him, never without his backpack and usually whistling a soft tune.