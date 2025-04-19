Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Oregon Open Field Recap

Ducks victorious in men’s javelin, women’s triple jump
Beck Parsons, Sports Writer
April 18, 2025
Molly McPherson
Soledad Jean from Louisville leaps up to the bar during her high jump attempt. The final day of the NCAA Track & Field Championships was held on June 8, 2024 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

A sunny and picturesque Eugene welcomed track and field action back home with open arms for Friday’s Oregon Open, which marked Oregon’s first home meet of the spring term.

Texas A&M University, Kansas State University, Wichita State University and Oklahoma State University sent their men’s and women’s teams to compete, while Utah and Oregon State sent just their women’s teams. The Open allowed any remaining slots to be filled by capable competitors, most of whom were from other universities or community colleges.

Oregon’s field athletes won in two events, the men’s javelin and the women’s triple jump. 

Men’s javelin kicked off the field events shortly before 1:00 p.m. Nine participants, including Ducks Asher Krauel, Zach Young and Pat Vialva, took part in three preliminary and three final throws. Vialva’s second attempt flew 69.16 meters, the day’s best throw by almost three meters.

“That rep was a lot of hard work and a lot of new technique that we’ve been trying to install come to fruition,” Vialva said afterwards. “It’s only our third meet of the year, so it’s a lot more difficult to get (competition) reps in. It was nice to feel that rep come together.”

In the final round, Krauel recorded a season-best throw of 62.52 meters, which was good enough for third place. Young also recorded a season-best with his final attempt, a 59.77-meter toss which secured him fifth place.

In the women’s triple jump, senior Ryann Porter and freshman Cassandra Atkins represented the Ducks alongside redshirt Maleigha Canaday-Elliott.

Canaday-Elliott’s personal best of 12.67 meters was good enough for fourth, just ahead of Atkins, whose 12.52 was good enough for fifth place. However, nobody could touch Porter. Her first attempt resulted in a foul, but her second attempt was an eye-popping 13.24-meter leap which the senior never even attempted to improve upon.

“We were thinking about one to three jumps; getting a good one in there and then shutting it down,” Porter said afterwards. “There’s a couple competitors in that field, so I was a little bit (worried) but I figured it would be good. It was a great jump for me, a great start.”

Oregon athletes appeared in most other events, but didn’t pick up any more individual wins. No Ducks competed in the men’s high jump, the men’s shot put, the men’s discus, the women’s high jump or the women’s discus.

Women’s pole vault saw four Ducks among the fifteen athletes competing. Juniors Isabella Nilsen and Emily Fitzsimmons both achieved season bests of 4.18 meters, which put them into the top four alongside Texas A&M’s Heather Abadie and University of Central Missouri alum Madison Wulfekotter.

All four competitors achieved 4.18 meters, with Abadie the only one to reach 4.23 meters. Wulfekotter, who achieved 4.18 meters in her first attempt, finished second. Nilsen achieved the same mark on her second attempt, which earned her a third-place finish, while Fitzsimmons achieved it on her third attempt and finished fourth.

Junior Hannah Ganashamoorthy was Oregon’s only participant in the women’s long jump. Unfortunately, she fouled in four of her six attempts. Ganashamoorthy’s best completed jump of 5.37 meters was only good enough for sixth place. The top four finishers all achieved personal bests, with the University of Northern Colorado’s Kiana Van Haaren traveling a winning 6.24 meters.

The seven competitors in men’s long jump included Oregon redshirts Cheikh M’Baye and Owen Phillips, as well as UO Running Club members Frederick Ford and A’Lante Owens-Player. 

M’Baye set a personal best with his first jump, which traveled 7.20 meters and earned him a third-place finish behind Wichita State freshmen Travon Williams (7.22 meters) and Darius Graham (7.21 meters). Phillips finished fourth (6.81 meters), ahead of Ford in fifth (6.63 meters) and Owens-Player in seventh (6.50 meters).

Women’s javelin fielded 15 competitors, including two Ducks in junior Josephine Krohn and senior Kohana Nakato. Krohn’s personal best of 46.38 meters was good enough for seventh place while Nakato’s 47.03-meter throw earned her sixth place. Oregon State’s Isabelle Esler won with a personal best of 53.35 meters.

Freshman Joey Bonacci and senior Kyle Gibbs were two of 11 competitors in the men’s pole vault. Bonacci successfully achieved 4.76 meters on his second attempt but failed to secure a would-be personal best of 4.86 meters. 

Gibbs didn’t enter the competition until the bar had been raised to 5.16 meters. After succeeding at that height, Gibbs passed on attempting 5.26 meters, putting him into the top three with A&M juniors Jack Man III and Aleksandr Solovev.

Solovev, the Russian 2024 indoor national champion who won three of the six indoor meets he competed in last year, succeeded in his first attempt to jump 5.36 meters while Gibbs failed on all three attempts. Because Man III successfully tried 5.26 meters, he took second place without attempting to go any higher, giving Solovev the win and pushing Gibbs down to third.

Owens-Player also competed in the men’s triple jump, which was the last Friday field event to include UO participants. His sixth jump (14.27 meters) was his best, but was only good enough for fourth place out of five participants.

Though nearly all Oregon Open events concluded on Friday, the meet itself won’t technically end until Saturday. Men’s hammer throw is scheduled for 1:45 p.m., with women’s hammer throw to take place afterwards at 3:00 p.m. 

The Oregon Invitational’s field events will then begin at 4:00 p.m. Saturday with women’s discus. Track events will start with the women’s 1500-meter following the 4:55 p.m. national anthem. The meet’s final event, the men’s 4×400-meter relay, is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Pitcher Grayson Grinsell (2) extends while throwing in the rain. The University of Oregon Ducks Mens Baseball team win 5-2 in a home match against the Minnesota Gophers at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on Mar. 14, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
Grayson Grinsell dominates No. 10 UCLA in complete-game 2-1 win
New Oregon Duck, Dillon Gabriel (8), looks to lead his team to a rivalry victory against the Oregon State Beavers. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on September 14th, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Parsons’ Profiles: Dillon Gabriel
Fans make their way out of the arena and will have to wait some time to see their Blazers back in action. The Portland Trailblazers host the Los Angeles at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 13, 2025. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Photos: The Portland Trailblazers win their final game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers, 109-81
Highly anticipated prospect, AJ Dybantsa (7) , presses up on Kiyan Anthony (3). The top high school athletes in the world represent their respective countries at the Nike Hoop Summit held at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on April 12th, 2025. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald).
Photos: Another star-studded Nike Hoop Summit brings the future of basketball to Portland
Crane: the responsibility of telling undercovered stories
Crane: the responsibility of telling undercovered stories
Jeffrey Bassa (2) reading the play. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Parsons’ Profiles: Jeffrey Bassa
About the Contributors
Beck Parsons, Sports Reporter
Molly McPherson
Molly McPherson, Photo Editor
Molly is currently serving in her second year as the Photo Editor for the Daily Emerald. She worked as a photojournalist on the desk for almost two years prior to joining as an editor. To see more of her work, follow her Instagram @mediaxmolly and view her website mediaxmolly.com