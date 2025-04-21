Parsons’ Profiles: Jordan Burch

Welcome back to Parsons’ Profiles, the NFL Draft countdown series where I examine the professional future of one Duck per day until the 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24. Yesterday, I discussed the past and contemplated the future for receiver Tez Johnson. Today, I’ll go over some of the many professional fits for defensive end Jordan Burch, whose physical gifts make him an appealing prospect.

Burch left Columbia, South Carolina’s Hammond School as a 6’4, 250-pound unanimous five-star prospect. He placed No. 4 on ESPN’s Top 300 list, while 247Sports Composite ranked him the No. 8 player in the class of 2020. He was even a team captain in the 2020 Under Armour All-America game.

Burch committed to his hometown school, the University of South Carolina, where he played in eight games as a freshman. He finished the COVID-shortened 2020 season (which didn’t impact his eligibility) with 19 total tackles.

Burch started one game in 2021 as a true freshman, but rotated in throughout the season, finishing with 26 total tackles, a sack, a pass deflection and an interception which he returned 61 yards for a touchdown.

As a sophomore in 2022, Burch started all 13 games for the Gamecocks. He finished with 60 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three pass deflections.

Despite his success in Columbia, Burch decided to move on via the transfer portal, where head coach Dan Lanning and company came calling.

“Coming out of high school, (Lanning) was probably one of my favorite coaches that recruited me,” Burch said to reporters following the move to Eugene.

Lanning was the University of Georgia’s outside linebackers coach in 2018 and maintained the position while also acting as defensive coordinator from 2019-2021. Burch made four unofficial visits and one official visit to the Bulldogs in 2019, but eventually chose South Carolina.

The second time around, Burch chose Lanning. Less than a week after entering the portal, where he was ranked 247Sports’ No. 1 edge rusher, Burch officially transferred to Oregon.

The transfer started 13 of Oregon’s 14 games in 2023, tallying 34 total tackles, three sacks and one pass breakup. All three sacks came in September, and he finished with a Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass rush grade of just 61.7. However, he posted a solid PFF run defense grade of 76.7 and his tackling grade of 88.6 ranked second-nationally among edge rushers.

Burch was hampered by injuries in 2024, missing four games and starting only nine. However, he finished with a career-best 8.5 sacks as well as 31 total tackles, five pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Though his PFF run defense grade declined to 68.1, his tackling and pass rush grades were both above 80 and he posted a career-best overall defense grade of 77.6. He also showed off his incredible athleticism when he carried a fake punt 36 yards to convert a first down against Maryland.

Burch’s productive senior season was followed by a solid performance at the 2025 NFL Combine. He measured at an imposing 6’4 and 279 pounds, which made his 4.67-second 40-yard dash time even more impressive.

Burch’s ideal frame and tangible athleticism make him an interesting draft candidate at defensive end, even if he lacked the kind of collegiate production you’d expect from a five-star high schooler.

“He needs to work on adding skill to his hands and becoming more creative as a rusher to create quick wins,” the NFL’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Burch leaves too many plays on the field, but the upside will have teams anxious to light the fire and get more out of him.”

Burch’s strength and athleticism allow him to line up both inside and outside the offensive tackle. His size and strength mean he can play a run-stopping defensive end role, but he also has the speed and athleticism required to function as a blitzing edge rusher.

For those reasons, I consider Burch an extremely safe Day Two pick. He could go as early as the second round if teams fall in love with his physical traits, but I could see him falling to the late third if his lack of production scares teams away.

Thankfully for Burch, multiple teams seem to be interested. The Green Bay Packers hosted Burch for a Top-30 visit on April 15, and he also took an unofficial “local visit” with the Carolina Panthers on April 8. Both teams are in need of defensive end help but also have other roster issues to address. If either chose to wait on an end until rounds two or three, Burch would be a likely selection.

On March 15, Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante projected the Panthers to draft Burch with the 74th overall pick.

“Jordan Burch is a freak athlete with the size and length needed to wow scouts before he even steps onto the field,” wrote Infante. “When the whistle blows, he’s quick off the line of scrimmage and has shown development in how he uses his hands to stack and shed blocks.”

The Panthers would be a nice fit and would keep Burch close to home, but almost every team in the league is looking for a line-of-scrimmage player who can defend both the run and the pass.

The Atlanta Falcons had the league’s second-least sacks (31) in 2024, and lost longtime defensive end Grady Jarrett to free agency this offseason. Burch’s size and strength make him an interesting candidate to fill Jarrett’s shoes for the Dirty Birds.

The New England Patriots were even worse in 2024, finishing with a league-worst 28 sacks. They’ve been linked to edge sensation Abdul Carter with the fourth overall pick, but could use that pick to address one of their many roster holes. Burch would be a good secondary option if the Pats can’t secure a top-level edge threat.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a variety of needs to address, including defensive tackle, running back and quarterback. However, superstar edge rusher TJ Watt’s future with the team is in question, and there’s little depth behind him. Adding Burch on Day 2 would give the Steelers a little more flexibility while they work out Watt’s contract.

I could go on. Burch is big, strong, fast and versatile. His college stats aren’t exceptional, but he’s got the physical tools needed to be a starting NFL defensive end. His development may take a year or two, but Burch could one day be every bit as effective as the ends taken in the first round of April 24-26’s 2025 NFL Draft.

