Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

“I-Night” spotlight UO’s international cultures

International Student Association hosted an annual event bringing students from different cultures through music, dance, food and games.
Seira KitagawaApril 20, 2025
(Seira Kitagawa/Daily Emerald)

Performers shone at the stage expressing their cultures. From Taiko drum performances to singing and dancing, students found ways to share their cultures on the stage of the EMU Ballroom on Sunday, April 13.

The International Student Association hosted its biggest event of the year – “I-Night.” Performances entertained the crowd of approximately 80 with the theme “Royal Soiree.” Some guests and staff dressed up in sparkling dresses and heels while others wore traditional dress, such as saris from India or traditional Mexican dress.

The sound of drums kicked off the night of performances with rich cultures. Ahiru Daiko, UO’s Japanese drumming ensemble, performed three pieces. Each piece had different meanings, according to Makayah Bernal, a junior at UO who joined Ahiru Daiko her freshman year.

For example, “Asobi” means “playing,” which adds some playful movement and joyful rhythm to the piece. The next piece is titled “Matsuri,” which is the Japanese word for “festival.” Bernal said that matsuri features some traditional aspects of Japanese culture. The last piece was titled “Maru Batsu,” meaning circle and cross. Bernal and another team member, Maxwell Seguritan, co-composed the piece. “We composed the piece first and named it afterwards,” Bernal said, adding that the movement of the piece was more dynamic, which led to the title.

“I love the supportive team environment,” Bernal said. She said she enjoys being part of the club. The club also includes some international students.

Mio Ohashi is an exchange student from Japan, and she joined Ahiru Daiko wanting to know and experience more about her own culture. She started off by joining the workshops. Club members picked her as a new member of the team.

“Joining Ahiru Daiko has had a big impact on how I think about sharing my culture,” Ohashi said. She said that taiko is not only about drumming, but “about community, discipline and storytelling.”

As some traditional cultures tend to fade away, Ohashi said, “I feel like I’m contributing to keeping those traditions alive.”

ISA represents both domestic and international students at UO. The association has several executive members as well as interns who run multiple events per term. During the week of I night, ISA hosted an event each day for the entire week, calling it “I-Week”.

During I-Week, ISA collaborated with other clubs and organizations including the Thai Student Association, Duck Street Dance Club and the Manga Club. Events provided students ways to explore different resources and communities on campus.

Batafing Soumano joined ISA as an intern last year out of interest in the club’s concept. Soumano is from Mali in West Africa and moved to Eugene when she was about six years old. “I know how hard it is to learn a new language and fit in, and even make friends,” Soumano said. Her experience as an immigrant has inspired her to help people who might have similar challenges.

Soumano is the outreach intern this year and was in charge of the food at I-Night, which included meals from multiple cultures. There were yakisoba, spring rolls, biryani and more. Soumano said that she wanted to represent countries where international students are from through food.

Attendees went around the tables to take small portions of food. This allowed them to try the variety of options.

The event concluded with a fashion show by the ISA executive board and interns, celebrating their hard work for the year. Cheering, claps and shouting concluded the night, highlighting the love that ISA members showed to each other and to the community.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
The band Verb8im played the Monster House Eugene Back2School show on Oct 6, 2024. Monster House Eugene had roughly 1000 people in attendance throughout the night. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Monster House closes its doors with one final show
Briar Marsh in the studio where they made their gallery for Ditch Projects. Briar Marsh’s new gallery at Ditch Projects, Springfield, April 8th 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Mining for answers at Ditch Projects' new gallery
Noa Schwartz
Feel like you’re reading less? You’re not the only one
Bob Mitchell, a 22-year-old cowboy, rides a bull at Matthew Knight Arena on April 5, 2025. Hundreds of tons of dirt covered the floor of MKA as cowboys and bulls visited Eugene for the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Bucking bulls and cowboys compete at PBR Eugene
From the inside out: discover your inner essence at Shizen Sanctuary
Members of the Sequana String Quartet stand on stage after their performance at the event celebrating Beall Hall's 100-year anniversary on April 5, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
A centennial celebration held to honor Beall Concert Hall
More in Features
Crane: the responsibility of telling undercovered stories
Crane: the responsibility of telling undercovered stories
The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike." After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UOSW files intent to strike on April 28
Mayor Kaarin Knudson introduces the Bold Steps Reflection Video at the Hult Center in Eugene. Jan. 13 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Eugene City Council hits pause on fire fee referendum vote as $11.5 million budget gap looms
The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike." After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UOSW holds a practice picket outside Lillis
Noa Schwartz
“A lot is unknown”: the UO community responds to rescinded executive order pausing federal grants
Alexandra Aeschliman runs a Boston Qualifying race at the Portland Marathon in 2023. She finished with a time of three hours and 15 minutes. Photo Courtesy: Alexandra Aeschliman
A million more miles: Alexandra Aeschliman’s marathon journey has no end in sight