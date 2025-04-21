The Oregon Ducks 5-4 Comeback!

The Oregon Ducks traveled over 2,800 miles east to take on the Maryland Terrapins, bringing with them the momentum of a recent 2-1 series win against Michigan. Entering the matchup ranked No. 15 in the nation, the Ducks were focused on maintaining their pace and refining their approach as the season deepens. It was a game of rhythm shifts, tight execution, and determined performances that ultimately saw Oregon claim a 5-4 comeback win in the first of a multi-game series.

The offense began to take shape for Oregon in the third inning, where they found their first breakthrough. Dominic Hellman connected for an RBI double, sending a runner home and establishing early control. Jacob Walsh followed with a groundout that brought another run, giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead. Many thought their bets were secured, but Maryland wasted no time responding—Eddie Hacopian drove in a run on a double of his own in the bottom half of the inning, immediately slicing the lead in half.

The Ducks, however, were not interested in a back-and-forth pace. They answered in the fourth inning with a solo home run to center field from Drew Smith, a shot that briefly stabilized their position with a 3-1 lead.

Maryland leaned on the long ball through the middle innings, launching solo home runs in three consecutive frames. Aden Hill began the surge with a sixth-inning homer, Hacopian followed with his second RBI of the game via a blast in the seventh, and Jacob Orr added one more in the eighth. In just three innings, Maryland had erased Oregon’s lead and carved out one of their own. At 4-3 heading into the ninth, the home team appeared to have stolen momentum completely, with the lead given by Jacob Walsh melting. But just as Jacob Walsh would go to influence Oregon’s 13-3 win over Michigan, so did the Oregon Ducks have plenty to say before the end.

Yet Oregon wasn’t finished as well. The top of the ninth marked a defining stretch for the Ducks, a moment when poise met opportunity. Anson Aroz reached base to open the frame, setting up a chance for Drew Smith, the No. 15 Oregon baseball rally past Maryland, to once again impact the game. Smith, who had already gone deep earlier, delivered a game-tying single through the right side of the infield. The hit not only knotted the score at four but extended Smith’s influence on every phase of the offense.

As pressure mounted, the Ducks continued to apply it. Ryan Cooney stepped up and delivered a sacrifice fly to left, allowing Smith to score the go-ahead run. From trailing in the bottom of the eighth to leading in the top of the ninth, Oregon had flipped the narrative in just minutes.

Seth Mattox took the mound for the final frame and was tasked with protecting the narrow lead. He delivered under pressure, recording three straight outs and preventing Maryland from mounting a response.

It was a clean and necessary close, one that secured the victory and underscored Oregon’s composure in high-leverage moments, continuing on the high from when Oregon baseball broke records in the home series. While the box score tells of a tight contest, it doesn’t fully convey the significance of the Ducks’ ability to regroup and finish strong far from home.

Much of the credit belongs to Drew Smith. The junior infielder from Clovis, California, not only homered and drove in the tying run, but also crossed the plate for the decisive score. His timing at the plate, situational awareness, and ability to stay calm in crucial situations showcased his maturity and leadership.