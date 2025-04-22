Parsons’ Profiles: Josh Conerly Jr.

Welcome back to Parsons’ Profiles, the NFL Draft countdown series where I examine the professional future of one Duck per day until the 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24. Yesterday, I looked at some professional fits for tight end Terrance Ferguson. Today, I’ll contemplate the future for offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

Conerly Jr. stormed onto the collegiate scene as a unanimous five-star recruit out of Seattle, Washington’s Rainier Beach High School. 247Sports ranked him the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 8 overall prospect, with Gabe Brooks projecting him as a future first-round pick.

The 6’5, 283-pound recruit ultimately chose the Ducks over USC in April of 2022.

Although Conerly Jr. didn’t start as a freshman in 2022, he appeared in all 13 games. He saw use in special teams scenarios and jumbo packages, even catching a four-yard receiving touchdown against Colorado.

Conerly Jr. bulked up before his sophomore season, weighing in at 305 pounds on Oregon’s 2023 roster. He started all 14 games for the Ducks in 2023, allowing just one sack and leading Oregon’s offense to a nation-best five sacks allowed.

He started another 14 games as a 315-pound true junior, this time against the talented defensive fronts of the Big Ten conference. Again, Conerly Jr. allowed just a single sack, earning first-team All-Big Ten and third-team AP All-American honors. He even ran in a two-point conversion attempt against Maryland.

Conerly Jr.’s Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass grade of 83.6 ranked No. 14 nationally among tackles with 500+ snaps. Though his run grade of 72.5 wasn’t quite as impressive, Conerly Jr. also proved himself to be a capable downfield blocker.

After the 2024 season, Conerly Jr. was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Though he was knocked down once by Marshall University’s Mike Green, the American team’s defensive linemen and linebackers voted Conerly Jr. the National team’s top offensive lineman.

“Conerly was the best offensive lineman out here,” an anonymous NFL scout in attendance told Sports Illustrated. “He carried himself like a pro. That’s a player ready to play on Sunday.”

Conerly Jr. also impressed at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He measured at 6’5, 311 pounds, and his 5.05-second 40-yard dash included the best 10-yard split among linemen (1.71 seconds).

Teams came calling en masse following the combine. Aaron Wilson of Houston’s KPRC2 reported that Conerly Jr. met with the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers during the combine. According to CBS Sports, Conerly has since also had visits with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints.

All this attention bodes well for Conerly Jr., who was listed No. 35 in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s final Big Board rankings. Kiper Jr. projected him to be selected by the Texans with the No. 25 overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jordan Reid projected Conerly Jr. to fall just outside of the first round and land with the New York Giants at No. 34. Reid also thinks Conerly Jr., whose 33.5-inch arms aren’t ideal for a first-round tackle, could function at guard.

Conerly Jr. certainly has the quick feet and downfield run-blocking ability to play guard, but he’s been stalwart as a pass-protecting tackle in college, and I think most professional teams will at least start him out there.

I expect Conerly Jr. to be drafted somewhere in that No. 25-No. 34 range, though I think he could go slightly earlier if we see a run on offensive linemen in the mid-first round. Conerly Jr. will certainly develop and improve during his first few years in the league, but I think he’s already the kind of athletic and experienced prospect that could start immediately, even on contending teams picking late in the first.

The Kansas City Chiefs seem to only lose the Super Bowl when they allow pressure on superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Adding Conerly Jr. with pick No. 31 would be great value for the Chiefs, who allowed Mahomes to take the most sacks of his career (36) in 2024.

The Eagles, who defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, also have needs at offensive line. Legendary tackle Lane Johnson will soon be 35, and the Birds have an opening at guard to fill as well. Assuming he’s still available when the Eagles pick at No. 32, Conerly Jr. would be a great fit to whatever the Eagles’ needs end up being.

Although I consider him a first-round talent, it’s possible Conerly Jr. falls into the early second round. If he does drop, he’d be an absolute steal for any team who didn’t address offensive line needs with their first round pick. I would expect him to be taken within the first five Day 2 picks.

The Titans, who already met with Conerly Jr., hold Pick No. 35, so I’d be truly shocked to see him fall past that point. The Titans are expected to draft a quarterback with the first overall pick and will need to protect their investment.

Conerly Jr.’s draft position will remain uncertain until at least Thursday, but I believe he’ll be a starting tackle at the professional level for years to come. Conerly Jr. feels the same way.

“I believe I can be a cornerstone left tackle in the NFL,” Conerly Jr. said during an interview with the NFL’s “The Insiders”. “I’ve put in the work, and I’m ready to prove it.”

Tomorrow, Parsons’ Profiles will conclude by breaking down a transfer Duck whose explosive rise in Eugene makes him the Oregon prospect most likely to be drafted in the first round of April 24-26’s NFL Draft.