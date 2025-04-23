Donate
Housing
Spring’s best-kept produce secrets

Discover this season’s lesser-known ingredients and maybe a new favorite
Fern PevaApril 23, 2025
(Colleen Bogdan/Emerald)

As spring blooms in Eugene, with it comes a plethora of mysterious, delicious and unique produce. It’s easy to miss these ingredients because it can be intimidating to spend money on an ingredient that you do not recognize, but no longer! Find out how to use garlic shoots, fiddleheads and kohlrabi this season. Who knows? It could be your new favorite ingredient.

Garlic Shoots
These tall, green stalks grow from a garlic bulb before the bulb fully matures. They are crispy, bright and full of garlic flavor. Garlic shoots are ideal for someone who may enjoy a milder garlic flavor compared to the strong punch of a classic garlic clove. They can be cooked or eaten raw, making them perfect for anything from using them as automatics in stir-fries or adding them as a garnish on a salad. Garlic shoots are abundant at the Saturday market and local co-ops around Eugene. This spring, ditch the garlic bulbs and try out some garlic shoots.

Fiddleheads
These tightly wound ends of ostrich ferns are a spring delicacy. Don’t be intimidated by their unique look, they make a delicious side to add to your spring vegetable rotation. Its taste, similar to a mix of green bean and asparagus makes this spring delicacy a crisp, fresh and flavorful addition to any dish. Although this funky vegetable looks intimidating, cooking it is very easy. Simply saute them in a pan until they have a nice char top with flakey salt and lemon juice and enjoy!

Kohlrabi
Also known as German turnip, kohlrabi is versatile, cheap and delicious. Coming from the cabbage family, kohlrabi has a peppery, slightly sweet flavor with a crunchy and refreshing texture. It can be used in the same way that you use cabbage. For example, it can be added to salads or blended into vegetable soups. Don’t skip this veggie at the farmers market, or you won’t be able to get them for much longer!

Next time you’re exploring the stands at the farmers market don’t shy away from these unique ingredients. They may be less popular, but they are no less delicious.

