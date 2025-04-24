Dante to Dakorien: the Moore-to-Moore connection

Dante Moore’s ascension to his presumed role as Oregon’s starting quarterback has been a journey three years in the making. Although the April 26 spring game won’t count as Dante’s first Oregon start, it may give us a look ahead at the future of the Ducks’ offense: The potentially lethal connection between Dante and true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore (no relation).

Dante was rated the class of 2023’s third-best quarterback prospect and fourth-best overall player by 247Sports. When the five-star recruit committed to Oregon in July of 2022, it seemed as if a beautiful and prosperous relationship was blossoming before Ducks fans’ very eyes.

On Dec. 19, 2022, two days before Early National Signing Day, the breakup happened. Dante flipped his commitment to UCLA and signed his letter of intent.

There were a variety of factors that led to the split. Dante was reportedly enticed by the professional experience of Bruins head coach Chip Kelly and was also concerned by the recent departure of Oregon’s then-offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who left a month earlier to become Arizona State’s head coach.

Dante also wanted to start as a freshman and believed UCLA’s planned 2024 transition to the Big Ten would help his brand. “The TV time and exposure is going to be great for me to market myself as being a quarterback and being an athlete at this point,” Dante said to ESPN following the switch.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go exactly as planned in Los Angeles.

Dante started five games (Weeks 2-7) for UCLA in 2023, of which the Bruins won three. Although he showed flashes of greatness (17 of 27 for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns in Week 2 earned him Pac-12 Freshman of the Week), Dante generally struggled as a true freshman.

Dante finished his rookie season with five starts and nine total appearances. Though he led redshirt sophomore Ethan Garbers in attempts, completions and passing yards (114 of 213 for 1,610 yards compared to Garbers’ 98 of 146 for 1,136 yards), Garbers’ completion percentage of 67.1% far outpaced Dante’s less impressive 53.5%. Both players threw 11 touchdowns, but Dante’s nine interceptions dwarfed Garbers’ three.

Dante could have chosen to stay in Los Angeles for another season, where with a little development, he’d likely have beaten out Garbers for the starting job. However, sweeping coaching and roster changes were imminent for UCLA, so Dante entered the transfer portal in November 2023.

A month later, he officially transferred to the University of Oregon. He then redshirted in 2024, preserving his three remaining years of eligibility. Now a 6’3, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, Dante is widely expected to be Oregon’s quarterback of the future.

“Bo Nix was a Heisman finalist. Dillon (Gabriel) was a Heisman finalist. We have guys that have come here and performed that are really high-level. Dante has all those abilities,” head coach Dan Lanning said before also noting the talents of fellow Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad. “I’m excited to see what (Dante) does, but he knows and I know he hasn’t done it yet.”

Though Lanning hasn’t publicly committed to a starting quarterback, former Ducks receiver Tez Johnson made his feelings on Dante apparent at last season’s Rose Bowl media day.

“Dante Moore? He’ll be a Heisman finalist next year, 100%,” Johnson said. “It’s something you ain’t seen yet. That boy can throw a ball like no other. I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s so ready.”

If Dante does indeed raise college football’s most prestigious individual award on Dec. 13, it will almost certainly be the result of a dynamic partnership with college football’s next great freshman wide receiver prospect: Dakorien Moore of Duncanville, Texas.

Dakorien originally committed to Louisiana State University in August of 2023, before even playing his senior year at famed Duncanville High School. However, in April of 2024, Dakorien decommitted from LSU. He then made four official visits across four weekends, the last of which saw him travel to Eugene for a visit with the Ducks on June 21, 2024.

Less than three weeks later, Dakorien committed to Oregon. His 247Sports Composite ranking of 0.9981 made him the second-highest-rated prospect in program history behind only 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux (rated 0.9987 in 2019).

“The reason I chose Oregon is because I want to be different,” Dakorien told 247Sports’ Mike Roach following his commitment. “I want to be a part of something legendary. I see coach Lanning building a program that will win a national championship.”

College football’s four major recruiting services (ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals) unanimously named Dakorien the best wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025. The 5’11, 182-pound sensation was described by 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks as an “ultra-productive receiver who provides high-volume consistency and explosive playmaking.”

Dakorien’s high school tape is chock-full of highlights, but none come close to topping his game-winning reception at this year’s Polynesian Bowl all-star game. With the score tied 21-21 and less than two minutes remaining, Dakorien’s Makai team lined up at their own 25-yard line with a chance to lead a game-winning drive. Instead, they only needed one play.

Dakorien ran a deep post route over the middle. Fifty yards downfield, he leapt into the air, extending between two defenders to make a mind-blowing one-handed reception. Dakorien then stuck the landing, shrugged off a tackle, made both defenders miss and sprinted 25 yards down the sideline for the kind of touchdown you’d struggle to replicate in a video game.

Historically, college fans wait at least a year to see a new receiving recruit play on Saturdays. Most freshmen redshirt their first year, allowing them to improve for a season without sacrificing eligibility. However, the 2024 season saw several true freshmen wideouts make a difference at the highest level.

17-year-old Ryan Williams couldn’t stop going viral at the University of Alabama, and Oregon fans won’t soon forget what Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith accomplished against the Ducks in 2024. Now, Ducks fans are hoping Dakorien can make a similar impact.

According to Dante, who assumed a leadership role this offseason, Dakorien is already “stepping up” in the locker room. Dante also vouched for the freshman’s abilities on the football field.

“He’s doing what’s advertised,” Dante said of Dakorien following spring practice on April 10. “He’s true to his talent.”

Dakorien holds Dante in the same high regard.

“I think (Dante) will win the Heisman this year,” Dakorien said on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark.

Saturday’s spring game will offer Ducks fans an exciting chance to see their stars of the future in action. However, the spring game divides the Ducks into the Green and Yellow teams, which could temporarily separate the two Moores. Even if Dante and Dakorien don’t play together this spring, it seems only a matter of time until No. 5 and No. 1 first combine for six points.