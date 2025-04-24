Defending the title

The Ducks had a phenomenal first season in the Big Ten and have a lot to build on moving forward in their new conference. But with new successes come new responsibilities. Oregon now assumes the role of top dog and the king everyone wants to dethrone. That’ll be the part Oregon plays this fall, and 12 teams will look to take its crown. While the season is still months away, the Ducks’ 2025 opponents are set. Let’s take a look at the slate that Dan Lanning’s Ducks look to conquer.

Non-conference Competition

The Ducks’ will play a trio of games against teams outside of the Big Ten. Oregon starts its season at home against Montana State. Despite being an FCS school, the Bobcats — like the Ducks — entered last season’s playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the FCS bracket. Montana State will be an incredible early-season test for the Ducks to see how prepared they are for FBS competition down the road. The Bobcats shouldn’t be overlooked. After all, Idaho sure gave Oregon a run for its money in last year’s season opener.

Oregon will also play host to a pair of OSUs. Both the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and Oregon State Beavers will attempt to tame a rowdy Autzen crowd. The Cowboys are coming off a rough 2024 season and will look to rebuild in 2025, providing a beatable opponent for the Ducks, who are 1-0 all-time against Oklahoma State. Then, the little-brother Beavers come to town. Oregon State hasn’t found a win at Autzen Stadium since 2007, and there’s no real reason to think that’ll change in 2025.

Road Warriors

All five of the Ducks’ road games will come against Big Ten teams next season. Their first road test will be sandwiched between the OSU games when Oregon heads to Northwestern on Sept. 13. Two weeks later, the Ducks will face their toughest opponent of 2025: Penn State on the road. Happy Valley is a brutal place to play and the Ducks will find out firsthand in late September. Lanning and his staff will have to have their squad ready to compete at the highest level just four games into the season.

Oregon will also face Rutgers for the first time ever, along with Iowa in early November and Washington on the road to finish the season.

Autzen Opponents

One of the finest establishments in college sports will play host to four conference games this fall. Indiana makes its second all-time trip to Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11. The Hoosiers are coming off a remarkable 2024 season and could prove to be a ranked opponent come conference play. The Wisconsin Badgers haven’t played in Eugene since 2021 and will look to create as tense a home crowd in Eugene as the Ducks created in Madison last season. The Minnesota Golden Gophers boast a 3-1 all-time record over the Ducks, but will make their first trip to Eugene in November.

Oregon’s senior day will come against that team from Los Angeles that Oregon fans love to hate: USC. The Ducks have protected their home turf from the Trojans since 2011, but that’ll be a marquee matchup toward the end of Oregon’s quest for repeating dominance.

Bye Weeks

The Ducks will have two bye weeks in 2025, one after the Penn State game and the other after facing Wisconsin. Oregon will have two weeks to prepare for both the Indiana and Iowa matchups. Something to note about the Ducks’ schedule is that they’ll have to face four teams — Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota and Iowa — following their respective byes.

2024 was a thrilling season to be an Oregon fan, but 2025 offers exciting matchups, too. Autzen Stadium has plenty of action-packed gamedays to look forward to in the fall.