Breaking: Derrick Harmon drafted No. 21 overall by Pittsburgh

Oregon’s star defensive tackle expected to start in gritty AFC North
Beck Parsons, Sports Writer
April 24, 2025
Eddie Bruning
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon celebrates a sack. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan State Spartans 31-10 on October 4. Photo: Eddie Bruning

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with Pick No. 21 in the first round of Thursday’s 2025 NFL Draft. Harmon stands 6’4.5 and 311 pounds, but ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash at this year’s combine. His selection marks the sixth-straight year in which a Duck was drafted in the first round.

The Steelers were looking for help on their defensive front to aid star edge rusher TJ Watt. Harmon’s got the positional versatility to help out across the defensive line, but he’ll likely begin his Steelers career as a traditional defensive tackle.

Harmon was a three-star recruit out of high school who redshirted at Michigan State before playing two years with the Spartans. He led the team in tackles (40) as a redshirt sophomore but transferred to Oregon in April of 2024.

Harmon had a career year with the Ducks, tallying 45 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while starting all 14 games. He led the nation’s interior defenders with 55 quarterback pressures and recorded three Pro Football Focus grades (Pass rush, run defense, overall defense) above 80.0. 

Harmon did struggle as a tackler in 2024, but his ability to disrupt on the interior earned him second-team All-Big Ten honors and made him a highly-regarded prospect in this year’s class.

Harmon had been linked to the Steelers throughout the pre-draft process. He took a Top-30 visit with the Steelers earlier this month and was twice named a future Steeler by famed draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Now, he’s headed to Pittsburgh, where he’ll look to bolster one of the league’s top defenses. 

The NFL Draft will continue with Rounds 2-3 on Friday at 4:00 p.m., followed by Rounds 4-7 on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

