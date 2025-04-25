Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Breaking: Josh Conerly Jr. drafted No. 29 by Washington

The Oregon offensive tackle is set to block for Jayden Daniels
Beck Parsons, Sports Writer
April 24, 2025
Josh Conerly Jr. (76) in pass protection. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)

The Washington Commanders selected Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. with Pick No. 29 in the first round of Thursday’s 2025 NFL Draft. His eventual first-round selection had been expected since high school, and the moment has finally arrived.

The Commanders added offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason but are still looking to protect rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. Washington allowed 50 sacks in 2024, tied for the league’s seventh-most. Conerly Jr. could start at right tackle opposite Tunsil or slot inside at guard.

Conerly Jr. committed to the Ducks as a unanimous five-star prospect out of high school. He saw rotational and special-teams use in his first season in Eugene, but started 14 games in each of his next two seasons as a Duck, allowing only one sack in each. He also proved himself as an adept run blocker.

Conerly Jr. was voted the National team’s best offensive lineman at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, and he impressed at the NFL Combine by running a 5.05-second 40-yard dash at 6’5 and 311 pounds. He met with the Commanders during the combine and clearly made a good impression with a Washington team that appears to be on the right track. 

Conerly Jr. is the fifth Oregon offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round and the first since tackle Penei Sewell was selected by the Detroit Lions in 2021. He’s among good company: Sewell is already a two-time All-Pro and guard Gary Zimmerman (1984) was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

The NFL Draft will continue with Rounds 2-3 on Friday at 4:00 p.m., followed by Rounds 4-7 on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon celebrates a sack. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan State Spartans 31-10 on October 4. Photo: Eddie Bruning
Breaking: Derrick Harmon drafted No. 21 overall by Pittsburgh
Oregon athletes shouting to conclude the routine. The University of Oregon Ducks Women’s Acrobatics and Tumbling team in a home match against Morgan State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 15, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
No. 2 Oregon acrobatics and tumbling advances with 270.855-252.180 victory over No. 7 UMHB in NCATA Championship quarterfinal
Bucky Irving (0) walks onto the field for the second half of his final collegiate game with the Oregon Ducks as he plans to pursue his life long dream of being drafted to the NFL.&#160;The Oregon Ducks crush the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 1, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Oregon’s 2024 Draft class, one year later
Tez Johnson soaks in the moment after being named the Big Ten Championship MVP. The number 1 ranked Oregon Ducks take on the number 4 Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 7, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Defending the title
Tysheem Johnson (0) walks out of the tunnel with his fellow captains as they prepare for the coin toss. The number 1 ranked Oregon Ducks take on the number 4 Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 7, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Depth in the defensive backfield
Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Duck take a look at the 2023 Oregon Football team.&#160;The University of Oregon holds their annual spring game&#160;at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on April 29, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Lazarus: what’s the point of a spring game?
About the Contributor
Beck Parsons, Sports Reporter