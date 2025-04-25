Breaking: Josh Conerly Jr. drafted No. 29 by Washington

The Washington Commanders selected Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. with Pick No. 29 in the first round of Thursday’s 2025 NFL Draft. His eventual first-round selection had been expected since high school, and the moment has finally arrived.

The Commanders added offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason but are still looking to protect rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. Washington allowed 50 sacks in 2024, tied for the league’s seventh-most. Conerly Jr. could start at right tackle opposite Tunsil or slot inside at guard.

Conerly Jr. committed to the Ducks as a unanimous five-star prospect out of high school. He saw rotational and special-teams use in his first season in Eugene, but started 14 games in each of his next two seasons as a Duck, allowing only one sack in each. He also proved himself as an adept run blocker.

Conerly Jr. was voted the National team’s best offensive lineman at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, and he impressed at the NFL Combine by running a 5.05-second 40-yard dash at 6’5 and 311 pounds. He met with the Commanders during the combine and clearly made a good impression with a Washington team that appears to be on the right track.

Conerly Jr. is the fifth Oregon offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round and the first since tackle Penei Sewell was selected by the Detroit Lions in 2021. He’s among good company: Sewell is already a two-time All-Pro and guard Gary Zimmerman (1984) was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

The NFL Draft will continue with Rounds 2-3 on Friday at 4:00 p.m., followed by Rounds 4-7 on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.